E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Oops! Health secretary Matt Hancock in Newmarket Hospital mix-up

PUBLISHED: 12:07 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 11 December 2019

Matt Hancock ended up with a red face over A&E at Newmarket Hospital. Picture: House of Commons

Matt Hancock ended up with a red face over A&E at Newmarket Hospital. Picture: House of Commons

Archant

Health secretary and West Suffolk Conservative parliamentary candidate Matt Hancock has been left red-faced after welcoming improvements to a non-existent unit in his local hospital in a newspaper article.

It said: "It was brilliant to be able to be announce improvements to A&E at Newmarket Hospital and that West Suffolk Hospital will be rebuilt."

Newmarket Hospital lost its A&E department years ago and there are no plans to reintroduce it - and Mr Hancock came clean that this was a mistake.

He said: "What I meant to say was that I welcomed the improvements at Newmarket and to A&E at West Suffolk which will be rebuilt. I read it after it was written and just didn't see the mistake. It's just one of those things, a typo!"

You may also want to watch:

But his political opponents leapt on the comment, claiming it showed that he didn't spend enough time finding out about his constituency.

Labour candidate Claire Unwin tweeted a copy of the article alongside a picture of the Newmarket Hospital sign which clearly says there is no A&E department

Her tweet said: Newmarket hasn't got an A&E. How can you say that you're improving it?"

Other tweets have also asked whether this is a sign that Mr Hancock is out of touch with what is happening in West Suffolk.

The Health Secretary said he had been able to campaign across his constituency as well as visiting other parts of the country: "I do have national campaigning responsibilities, but I have been here regularly and the campaign here is going very well. We have been getting a great response on the doorsteps," he said.

Most Read

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Most Read

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Oops! Health secretary Matt Hancock in Newmarket Hospital mix-up

Matt Hancock ended up with a red face over A&E at Newmarket Hospital. Picture: House of Commons

Everything we know about the Suffolk bird flu outbreak

Bird flu has been detected in Mid Suffolk. File photo. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Visitor centre at one of Suffolk’s most popular attractions gets go-ahead

Needham lake is to get a visitor centre after planning permission was approved. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Residents inside restriction zone express shock at bird flu outbreak

Security at the entrance to Homefield Farm at Athelington, near Eye. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists