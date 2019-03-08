Video

Suffolk councillor heads to Wales in 2019 General Election

Robin Millar is hoping to become the new Conservative MP for Aberconwy in north Wales. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL Archant

Senior Suffolk councillor Robin Millar has a new political contest on his hands - he's been selected as Conservative candidate in the key marginal seat of Aberconwy in north Wales.

Will Robin Millar be swapping the gallops of Newmarket for the castles and mountains of Aberconwy? Picture: PAUL GEATER Will Robin Millar be swapping the gallops of Newmarket for the castles and mountains of Aberconwy? Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mr Millar, who is a member of both Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council, will be defending a seat that was held by the Conservatives with a majority of 635 over Labour in 2017.

However Conservative MP Guto Bebb left the party earlier this year and has been sitting as an Independent.

Mr Millar won the nomination to fight the seat after telling Conservative members in the constituency that he was the "local candidate."

He was born and educated in Bangor which is only just outside the constituency although he has lived in Newmarket for many years.

However he has kept his links with his home area - and his new profile page reveals that he is renovating his house in Snowdonia.

He has released a Youtube video introducing himself to the voters of Aberconwy - which includes the towns of Llandudno, Conwy, Llanwyst and Betws-Y-Coed which all have important tourist industries.

A former deputy leader of Forest Heath Council, he was also a member of Suffolk County Council's cabinet until early in 2018.

From Suffolk Coastal to St Albans - Daisy Cooper could win a seat in Parliament next month. Picture: ARCHANT/ALEX FAIRFULL From Suffolk Coastal to St Albans - Daisy Cooper could win a seat in Parliament next month. Picture: ARCHANT/ALEX FAIRFULL

If Mr Millar is successful in the election on December 12, he would be expected to stand down from his council seats in Suffolk - it is highly unusual for MPs to remain a councillor after election to parliament, especially if they have moved to another part of the country.

Another candidate with Suffolk connections who has a realistic hope of winning a seat in Parliament is Daisy Cooper, who came second to Dr Therese Coffey in Suffolk Coastal in 2010.

She is now Liberal Democrat candidate in St Albans in Hertfordshire, one of their key targets in the south east of England.

The Conservatives had a majority of more than 6,000 in 2017, but it is a strong remain seat - 63% of voters in the borough voted to stay in the EU in 2016 and pollsters suggest the Liberal Democrats are favourites to take the seat.

Former Justice Secretary David Gauke looks unlikely to return to Parliament. Picture: DAVID GARRAD Former Justice Secretary David Gauke looks unlikely to return to Parliament. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

However one high-profile politician with local links who seems unlikely to return to Westminster after the general election is former Justice Secretary David Gauke.

The Ipswich-born former Northgate student had the Conservative whip removed from him after voting against the government for parliament to seize control of the Brexit process in September.

He was not one of those who had the whip restored at the end of the parliament, so was unable to stand as the Conservative candidate in South West Hertfordshire - a seat he had held since 2005.

Mr Gauke has still not said whether he will stand as an Independent in the election - but if he has any ambitions to return to the Conservative fold in the future that looks unlikely.