As General Election 2019 looms, there are no MPs to lay Remembrance wreaths

Sandy Martin and Dr Dan Poulter laid wreaths in Ipswich last year - but will not be invited to do the same this weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The calling of the December 12 General Election has caused some head-scratching among organisers of Remembrance Day events across Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At major events - especially in Ipswich, Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds - the local MP, or MPs, are invited to lay wreathes once the Lord Lieutenant and mayor or council chair has laid theirs.

You may also want to watch:

It is seen as important that the area's representative in Westminster pays their respects - but since first thing on Thursday there have been no MPs. And in Suffolk all the previous MPs are now just candidates in the election. If they put down a wreath, shouldn't every candidate be able to lay a wreath?

I understand that organisers have looked to the Lord Lieutenant Clare, Countess of Euston, and after consulting with the body representing Lords Lieutenant across the country it seems that no former MPs or other candidates will be invited to take part in official ceremonies in Suffolk.

However if they want to lay a wreath privately (with a photograph taken by one of their supporters, of course) after the official ceremony then I understand no one is likely to complain!