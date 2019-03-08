No snow expected for 2019 General Election in December

It might be cold. It might be wet - but don't expect snow for December's General Election. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Will it snow as voters head to the polls for the 2019 General Election? It's not looking very likely in this part of the world according to weather forecasters.

A fear of bad weather was one of the major concerns when the date of the election was confirmed earlier this month, but while forecasters are not sure what weather we are likely to be confronted with on election day, they are reasonably confident that heavy snow will not feature.

Phil Garner from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said the wet and mild weather was likely to continue for the rest of November.

He said: "Our projections suggest it will continue to be unsettled until the end of the month which means there will be more rainy days but it will be reasonably mild.

"Looking into the start of December there may be more high pressure building. That could mean it will become colder and there could be some fog or mist hanging about and preventing temperatures from rising.

"But it doesn't look as if there is much chance at this stage of heavy snow to disrupt things - but that is still quite a long way off and we will have to wait to see what happens."