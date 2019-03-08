E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

No snow expected for 2019 General Election in December

PUBLISHED: 17:30 13 November 2019

It might be cold. It might be wet - but don't expect snow for December's General Election. Picture: PAUL GEATER

It might be cold. It might be wet - but don't expect snow for December's General Election. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Will it snow as voters head to the polls for the 2019 General Election? It's not looking very likely in this part of the world according to weather forecasters.

A fear of bad weather was one of the major concerns when the date of the election was confirmed earlier this month, but while forecasters are not sure what weather we are likely to be confronted with on election day, they are reasonably confident that heavy snow will not feature.

You may also want to watch:

Phil Garner from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said the wet and mild weather was likely to continue for the rest of November.

He said: "Our projections suggest it will continue to be unsettled until the end of the month which means there will be more rainy days but it will be reasonably mild.

"Looking into the start of December there may be more high pressure building. That could mean it will become colder and there could be some fog or mist hanging about and preventing temperatures from rising.

"But it doesn't look as if there is much chance at this stage of heavy snow to disrupt things - but that is still quite a long way off and we will have to wait to see what happens."

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman found dead at Magpie Inn named by police

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents ‘sceptical’ about plans to move parking on chaotic road

Cars have been forced to mount pavements when HGV's have tried to pass through Benton Street in Hadleigh. Picture: ROSIE STAMP

No snow expected for 2019 General Election in December

It might be cold. It might be wet - but don't expect snow for December's General Election. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man threatened with knife during street robbery

The robbery took place close to Bill Rickaby Drive in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hollesley bay absconder ‘should not be approached’, say police

Paul Luttman has absconded from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists