Who is standing in my seat in the 2019 General Election?

Who can you vote for on Thursday? Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Who's standing in my constituency, who's likely to win, what are the main issues, and is there any point in voting tactically on Thursday?

All these questions can be found in our election seat profiles - we have looked at 10 contests in Suffolk and north Essex.

The area might be a sea of Conservative blue except for Labour's local oasis in Ipswich - but that seat has been at the centre of the tightest struggle of the whole campaign in this region.

But is there a realistic LibDem challenge in Suffolk Coastal? Can the Greens' deal with the LibDems turn them into realistic challengers in Bury St Edmunds?

Is Waveney still seen as a marginal seat - and does Health Secretary Matt Hancock face a serious challenge in West Suffolk? Is South Suffolk a seat worth watching? And is Central Suffolk and North Ipswich still safe Tory territory?

Over the border Colchester has three parties thinking they can win while there will always be some interest in Clacton after UKIP took it in 2015. And will Sir Bernard Jenkin hold Harwich and North Essex again?