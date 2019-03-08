E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk's Tory wets out campaigning in 2019 General Election

PUBLISHED: 13:32 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 15 November 2019

Tory wets including candidate James Cartlidge out campaigning in the rain on Thursday. Picture: SOUTH SUFFOLK CONSERVATIVES.

Those who remember Margaret Thatcher's time in Downing Street will remember the term "Tory Wets" which was used - at first - by some of her more enthusiastic followers to describe their more moderate colleagues.

As the 1980s went on some people like Ken Clarke, Peter Walker and Jim Prior seemed to almost see the description as a badge of honour - and you still hear it used occasionally by Conservatives of a certain age either to have a dig at their internal opponents or to show that they don't really feel very extreme.

But this week we've seen a new type of Tory Wet emerge across the country, including here in Suffolk - and I'm assured that none has been wetter than South Suffolk candidate James Cartlidge.

He and a group of supporters, including Babergh leader John Ward, got soaked to the skin while canvassing in Long Melford on Thursday - and put this picture of themselves on Twitter to prove it!

However Mr Cartlidge admitted that they had to wait until the rain eased before they took the picture. He said: "It might not have actually been pouring at that stage, but I can assure you we were all pretty wet!"

Suffolk's Tory wets out campaigning in 2019 General Election

