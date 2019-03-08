E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Don't expect to see any "big names" by the East Anglian seaside in 2019 General Election!

PUBLISHED: 14:39 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 18 November 2019

Jeremy Corbyn visited Lowestoft in 2017, but it didn't lead to a good result for Labour. Picture: GEORGE RYAN

Jeremy Corbyn visited Lowestoft in 2017, but it didn't lead to a good result for Labour. Picture: GEORGE RYAN

Archant

While Ipswich is now widely regarded as the only marginal seat in Suffolk, that was not always the case - but the fight seems to have gone out of politicians in other "swing seat" in the county - Waveney.

This seat which is made up of Lowestoft, Beccles, Bungay and a comparatively small rural hinterland returned Labour MP Bob Blizzard from 1997 to 2010 and has been seen as a key battleground during the last two elections.

You may also want to watch:

But Tory Peter Aldous has pushed his majority up from 769 in 2010 to more than 9,000 two years ago. Any chance of unseating him seemed to end when The Brexit Party decided not to put up a candidate in a seat that voted strongly to leave the EU in 2016.

I now understand that neither the Tories nor Labour see it as a particular battleground - although Jeremy Corbyn did visit it in 2017. That prompted one Labour councillor in Ipswich to say to me (after the election): "That's why we didn't want him here! We won this seat from the Tories - in Waveney they lost by nearly 10,000 votes!"

There's a similar story just up the road and over the county border in Great Yarmouth where Brandon Lewis has seen his Tory majority rise to almost 8,000 votes.

Suddenly the long and winding road to the far east of this region seems unappealing for leading politicians from both parties!

Most Read

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woodbridge School appoints first ever female head teacher

Shona Norman is the first female head teacher ever to be appointed at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Don’t expect to see any “big names” by the East Anglian seaside in 2019 General Election!

Jeremy Corbyn visited Lowestoft in 2017, but it didn't lead to a good result for Labour. Picture: GEORGE RYAN

The Ipswich witches flew into action at their home track in 1979

The checkered flag is waved at the speedway at Foxhall stadium Picture: ARCHANT

Alleged nightclub attack victim suffered ‘multiple stab wounds’, court told

Degero cocktail bar in St Nicholas Street, where the alleged stabbing happened Picture: ARCHANT

Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists