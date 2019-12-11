E-edition Read the EADT online edition
You'll probably need a brolly and cagoule to vote in 2019 General Election!

PUBLISHED: 19:01 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:16 11 December 2019

You'll need to be prepared to go to the polling station! Picture: PHIL MORLEY

You'll need to be prepared to go to the polling station! Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

If you're heading to the polling stations to vote in today's general election, you might need to be prepared for wet weather.

The morning is expected to start bright, but cold, however things are likely to start going downhill rapidly.

Showers are likely from 11am and during the afternoon are expected to become more frequent. During the late afternoon and into the evening rain is expected to be quite heavy - with little chance of it letting up across the whole area.

You may also want to watch:

Politicians will be concerned that the weather could have a serious effect on turnout - although it is uncertain which of the parties this is likely to favour most.

It could leave those people who arranged postal votes last month feeling rather smug as they are able to sit at home watching their neighbours heading out in the rain.

The rain is set to continue until early Friday morning - providing counters and candidates with a good drenching as they arrive at and leave the counts across the region.

At least there should not be too many problems for people bringing ballot boxes to the counts in this election - there appears to be little danger of snow or ice with temperatures being unlikely to fall below 5C in East Anglia.

Topic Tags:

