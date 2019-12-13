Now Mr Johnson, it's time for you to deliver on your election pledges to us!

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement in Downing Street after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The electorate of Suffolk and Essex has given Boris Johnson's Conservative Party a clear endorsement in the 2019 General Election - turning every seat in the two counties blue.

Now it is time for ministers to make good on the promises and pledges they made to the region's voters during the campaign.

At the start of the campaign Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Bury St Edmunds and was challenged on the state of the A14 in Suffolk - in particular the Copdock Mill junction with the A12 near Ipswich.

He promised to get local MPs James Cartlidge and Jo Churchill together with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to discuss how to improve it. That needs to happen fast.

The A12 passes through Home Secretary Priti Patel's Witham constituency in Essex. She has repeated her calls for Highways England to make an early decision on upgrading that road which provides a vital link from London to East Anglia. That pressure needs to continue.

There also needs to be improvements to the region's rail infrastructure so Greater Anglia's new trains can reach their full potential.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds is one of 40 across the country to have been given "seed funding" to draw up a plan for a rebuild or even a completely new building.

It is well-known to Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock - and residents of the area will be keeping an eye on him to ensure this project continues without delay.

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has come up with a wish-list for the new government:

- Avoiding a messy, disorderly no-deal exit from the EU and delivering a smooth transition giving firms time to prepare.

- Acting rapidly to reform business rates and replace them with a fairer system.

- Pressing ahead with improvements to the county's transport infrastructure.

- Investing in our skills base and reforming the Apprenticeships Levy so that more small firms can access high-quality training locally, at affordable cost.

- Delivering a sensible immigration system that gives firms access to essential overseas talent at all levels.

John Dugmore, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce's chief executive said: "With a clear Parliamentary majority, including a clean sweep in Suffolk, restoring business, investor and consumer confidence - and firing up the economy - must now be the Prime Minister's top priority.

"Campaign slogans must give way to a renewed focus on the details that matter. Suffolk's business community needs to see swift, decisive action to avoid a messy and disorderly exit from the EU and to tackle the barriers holding back investment and growth here in this country."