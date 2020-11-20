E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GALLERY: Christmas has begun in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 22:05 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:14 20 November 2020

The Christmas tree on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bury St Edmunds is sparkling with festive lights as the Christmas season has begun.

The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is full of festive sparkle with the Christmas lights now on. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is full of festive sparkle with the Christmas lights now on. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Covid cancelled the lights switch-on event, but the illuminations were turned on in the town centre at intervals following the airing of a Christmas film promoting the town.

The film, a little girl’s story of a magical Christmas in Bury, was premiered at 7pm on the Our Bury St Edmunds Facebook page, showing what makes the town unique at this time of year and allowing those at home to look forward to shopping and celebrating when lockdown is lifted.

MORE: See this preview of Christmas TV ad-style film of Bury St Edmunds

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID) group, said: “We are really delighted with the video and to think we only approached Allegro Creative Agency a month ago about the idea!

“It’s another quality product delivered by the BID, which showcases Bury as a quality visitor destination and will hopefully encourage people to come here to do their Christmas shopping.

“Some of the Christmas windows are fabulous this year again and contribute to making the town feel so festive. During such a challenging is great to see our businesses pulling out the stops to make the end of the year so positive for our town centre.”

MORE: ‘Lovely’ goodwill gestures from children placed on town’s Christmas tree

Today also happens to be St Edmund’s Day, a day of celebration in honour of the town’s namesake.

Businesses in and around the town have been displaying bunting and flags of St Edmund and some takeaway food and drink businesses offered St Edmund-themed goodies as part of the festivities.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral marked the day online including pilgrimage trails to download and walk during the day and a recipe for St Edmund’s buns.

MORE: Pilgrimage trails and St Edmund’s buns - cathedral ‘re-imagines’ St Edmund’s Day celebrations

