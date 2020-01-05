20 ways you can save money in 2020

Are you looking for ways to save money in 2020?

If you are feeling financially hungover after the Christmas splurge, why not try some of these money-saving tips to start the new year the right way.

With a new year comes new goals - so whether you are saving for a house deposit, a new car, or simply for a holiday, making small changes to your lifestyle can really help pile up the pennies.

We've combined advice from money saving experts and social media trends to bring you 20 ways to save money in 2020.

1. Create a budget

Starting afresh and realising what you want to be a priority is so important when trying to save money.

Cutting out unnecessary outgoings in the future will help you save where you can - and a spreadsheet is the best way to do this.

2. Review your direct debits

Have you got some monthly payments going out of your account unnecessarily? Maybe it's a gym membership that you never use, or something else which is a waste of money.

Be strict and get rid of the things you don't use.

3. Walk or cycle

Keep your heart and your bank account happy by choosing to walk or cycle over catching the bus or driving short distances.

Are you driving unnecessarily to work? Many companies offer a cycle to work scheme which helps you save money.

4. Stop using contactless cards

We are all guilty of tapping away and having no clue how much we've spent - especially on a night out on the town.

One solution is to go back to the old-fashioned chip and pin, as at least then you will be more aware of what you are spending.

5. Save your loose pennies

Instead of letting coppers collect dust down the back of the sofa, place an empty jar in the kitchen for all of the family to throw their 1p, 2p and 5p coins into.

Higher value change can be included too of course, and the pot will eventually be able to fund some spending that won't come out of your monthly income.

6. Get smart to stay warm

Go back to your university days and brave the cold in order to save a few pounds.

Plug any little gaps around the house to keep it draft-proof, close curtains and ensure radiators are not blocked. Or invest in a trusted hot water bottle.

7. Buy less meat and fish

Now meat alternatives may be expensive - but prices of the real deal are continuing to soar.

So even adopting part-time veganism or vegetarianism - such as meat free Mondays - could benefit your bank balance, as well as your health.

8. Skip the takeaway coffee - or invest in a reusable cup

Stop grabbing a coffee on the way into work every morning and instead make one at home in a flash or reusable cup to save money on a daily basis.

More and more high street coffee chains have started to offer discounts if you bring your own cup. Pret, for example, offers 50p off, while Costa offers 25p and Greggs gives a 20p discount.

It pays to prepare - plus, you are saving the environment.

9. Make your own lunch

Your Boots meal deal? Yes it might seem cheap at the time, but £3 a day can build up and be spent on better things.

10. Meal plan - make sure you only buy what you need

Write a shopping list and stick to it, avoid purchasing unnecessary duplicate items and don't give in to the in-store offers.

11. Keep receipts - and check what you're spending

Hanging on to receipts helps with week to week budgeting.

12. Choose a staycation - there are just as nice holidays abroad

Avoid expensive flights and other costs that could mount up, such as health insurance, data roaming charges and common tourist attractions, by holidaying at home.

13. Swap takeaways for 'fakeaways'

Prepare some of your favourite international cuisines at home with fresh ingredients.

This makes for a much cheaper meal, as well as healthier, more nutritious food.

14. Sell unused items online and have a big clean out

The saying "one person's junk is another person's treasure" couldn't be more true here. Everyone buys things second-hand now, and with sites such as Ebay and Amazon you can do it at the tap of a button.

15. Entertain at home

Who needs to go out-out anymore? A bottle of wine shared between friends will save on the often extortionate prices in bars and clubs.

If you have children, why not host a movie marathon or a games night? There's plenty better ways than spending your money unnecessarily.

16. Take reusable shopping bags to the supermarket

How often do you fork out 5p on a plastic bag?

By investing in a reusable shopping bag - and remembering to take it to the supermarket - you are helping reduce single-use plastics and save a few pennies.

17. Look for voucher codes and discounts online

It's simply sensible to seek out the best value for money, so wisely shop around online like you would in person by using voucher codes and exclusive offers.

18. Set saving goals

One of the best ways to save money is to visualise what you are saving for. If you need motivation, set targets along with a timeline to make it easier to reach your goals.

19. Sign up to more loyalty card schemes

Boots, Superdrug, Tesco, everywhere now offers them. So why not get on board and save where you can.

20. Buy now for next Christmas

There really is nothing like starting early - especially when there's all the January sales to choose from. So why not get one step ahead?

A spokesman from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: "When you're starting from scratch, saving money can seem like a long, arduous and near impossible task - but all it really takes is making a series of small changes, and sticking to them!

"From starting a loose change jar and keeping an eye out for yellow stickers to entertaining at home and staying warm smartly, these tips and tricks will help Brits' money go further."