Gallery
Oh baby! Meet Suffolk's lockdown babies, born April to June
- Credit: Family of Albert Russell Jervis
For the second year running, many of us have been celebrating the arrival of our 'lockdown babies.'
This time last year, as another lockdown set in, families in Suffolk were welcoming their newest members, unsure of when restrictions would allow them to introduce their new-borns to their families.
April was a slightly more hopeful month, as we saw the reopening of non-essential services such as hairdressers, libraries and museums.
However, indoor mixing between different households was still not permitted, so many families were introduced to their newest members outdoors in the chilly, April sunshine.
As we all looked forward to the Prime Minister's 'Step 4' of the roadmap out of lockdown, many of you were learning how to be new parents without the support those closest to you.
We would like to give the new parents of 2021 the opportunity to show off their new arrivals.
Without further ado, here are the babies born to Suffolk parents from April to June.
