News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Oh baby! Meet Suffolk's lockdown babies, born April to June

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:00 AM December 31, 2021
Albert Russell Jervis was born on May 20.

Albert Russell Jervis was born on May 20. - Credit: Family of Albert Russell Jervis

For the second year running, many of us have been celebrating the arrival of our 'lockdown babies.'

This time last year, as another lockdown set in, families in Suffolk were welcoming their newest members, unsure of when restrictions would allow them to introduce their new-borns to their families. 

Arthur George Ellam-Turner was born on April 1

Arthur George Ellam-Turner was born on April 1 - Credit: Family of Arthur George Ellam-Turner

April was a slightly more hopeful month, as we saw the reopening of non-essential services such as hairdressers, libraries and museums.

Peyton Rory Dale was born on April 2.

Peyton Rory Dale was born on April 2. - Credit: Family of Peyton Rory Dale.

However, indoor mixing between different households was still not permitted, so many families were introduced to their newest members outdoors in the chilly, April sunshine.

Kiera Ranson was born on April 12.

Kiera Ranson was born on April 12. - Credit: Family of Kiera Ranson

As we all looked forward to the Prime Minister's 'Step 4' of the roadmap out of lockdown, many of you were learning how to be new parents without the support those closest to you.

Ada Isobel Linda Jacobs was born on April 13.

Ada Isobel Linda Jacobs was born on April 13. - Credit: Family of Ada Isobel Linda Jacobs

We would like to give the new parents of 2021 the opportunity to show off their new arrivals.

Binky Brooke was born on April 17

Binky Brooke was born on April 17 - Credit: Family of Binky Brooke

Without further ado, here are the babies born to Suffolk parents from April to June.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12
  2. 2 Mid Suffolk hits record high as Covid cases increase across county
  3. 3 Game off: Town v Lincoln postponed due to Covid
  1. 4 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 5 New parents 'so in love' with 'amazing' Christmas Day arrival Archie
  3. 6 Man arrested after alleged assault that left one person needing hospital treatment
  4. 7 'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?
  5. 8 Norwood on his scoring run and 'Bash Brothers' partnership with Bonne
  6. 9 One lane of A12 closed as emergency services attend incident
  7. 10 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win v Wycombe

Next up: babies born July to September.

Felicity Rabdall was born on April 17.

Felicity Rabdall was born on April 17. - Credit: Family of Felicity Rabdall

Reuben Russell Rackham was born on April 18.

Reuben Russell Rackham was born on April 18. - Credit: Family of Reuben Rackham

Oscar was born on May 23.

Oscar was born on May 23. - Credit: Family of Oscar

Albie Jax Baker was born on May 25.

Albie Jax Baker was born on May 25. - Credit: Family of Albie Jax Baker

Evelyn Rose Simpson was born on May 25

Evelyn Rose Simpson was born on May 25 - Credit: Family of Evelyn Rose Simpson

Arabella Augustin was born on May 30.

Arabella Augustin was born on May 30. - Credit: Family of Arabella Augustin

Honey Mireya was born on June 1.

Honey Mireya was born on June 1. - Credit: Family of Honey Mireya

Edison Pierce was born on June 2.

Edison Pierce was born on June 2. - Credit: Family of Edison Pierce

Elsie May Gordon was born on June 2.

Elsie May Gordon was born on June 2. - Credit: Family of Elsie May Gordon

Theon Sebastian Johnson was born on June 8

Theon Sebastian Johnson was born on June 8 - Credit: Family of Theon Sebastian Johnson

Rocco James Dixey was born on June 18.

Rocco James Dixey was born on June 18. - Credit: Family of Rocco James Dixey

Pearson Bloomfield was born on June 27

Pearson Bloomfield was born on June 27 - Credit: Family of Pearson Bloomfield

Sophie Jane Leach was born on June 23

Sophie Jane Leach was born on June 23 - Credit: Family of Sophie Jane Leach

Maddison Jane Abrehart-Briggs was born on June 27

Maddison Jane Abrehart-Briggs was born on June 27 - Credit: Family of Maddison Jane Abrehart-Briggs

Chloe Johnston was born on June 30

Chloe Johnston was born on June 30 - Credit: Family of Chloe Johnston


Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood fires home to give Town the lead.

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A12 was blocked at Darsham, near Saxmundham, after a lorry crashed into a tree

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after lorry crashes into tree

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Incoming manager Kieran McKenna, (right) and assistant Martyn Pert look on.

Fulham coach Turnbull joins as 'head of analysis'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk entered Tier 4 last Boxing Day, with a number of Covid rules introduced

Coronavirus

How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to Tier 4 rules last Christmas

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon