Oh baby! Meet Suffolk's lockdown babies, born April to June

Albert Russell Jervis was born on May 20. - Credit: Family of Albert Russell Jervis

For the second year running, many of us have been celebrating the arrival of our 'lockdown babies.'

This time last year, as another lockdown set in, families in Suffolk were welcoming their newest members, unsure of when restrictions would allow them to introduce their new-borns to their families.

Arthur George Ellam-Turner was born on April 1 - Credit: Family of Arthur George Ellam-Turner

April was a slightly more hopeful month, as we saw the reopening of non-essential services such as hairdressers, libraries and museums.

Peyton Rory Dale was born on April 2. - Credit: Family of Peyton Rory Dale.

However, indoor mixing between different households was still not permitted, so many families were introduced to their newest members outdoors in the chilly, April sunshine.

Kiera Ranson was born on April 12. - Credit: Family of Kiera Ranson

As we all looked forward to the Prime Minister's 'Step 4' of the roadmap out of lockdown, many of you were learning how to be new parents without the support those closest to you.

Ada Isobel Linda Jacobs was born on April 13. - Credit: Family of Ada Isobel Linda Jacobs

We would like to give the new parents of 2021 the opportunity to show off their new arrivals.

Binky Brooke was born on April 17 - Credit: Family of Binky Brooke

Without further ado, here are the babies born to Suffolk parents from April to June.

Next up: babies born July to September.

Felicity Rabdall was born on April 17. - Credit: Family of Felicity Rabdall

Reuben Russell Rackham was born on April 18. - Credit: Family of Reuben Rackham

Oscar was born on May 23. - Credit: Family of Oscar

Albie Jax Baker was born on May 25. - Credit: Family of Albie Jax Baker

Evelyn Rose Simpson was born on May 25 - Credit: Family of Evelyn Rose Simpson

Arabella Augustin was born on May 30. - Credit: Family of Arabella Augustin

Honey Mireya was born on June 1. - Credit: Family of Honey Mireya

Edison Pierce was born on June 2. - Credit: Family of Edison Pierce

Elsie May Gordon was born on June 2. - Credit: Family of Elsie May Gordon

Theon Sebastian Johnson was born on June 8 - Credit: Family of Theon Sebastian Johnson

Rocco James Dixey was born on June 18. - Credit: Family of Rocco James Dixey

Pearson Bloomfield was born on June 27 - Credit: Family of Pearson Bloomfield

Sophie Jane Leach was born on June 23 - Credit: Family of Sophie Jane Leach

Maddison Jane Abrehart-Briggs was born on June 27 - Credit: Family of Maddison Jane Abrehart-Briggs

Chloe Johnston was born on June 30 - Credit: Family of Chloe Johnston



