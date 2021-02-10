3 Pancake Day recipes to try this year

Published: 7:30 PM February 10, 2021

It’s time to get your favourite pan out, find your trusty whisk and perfect your flipping technique, as Pancake Day is just around the corner.

Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth, fancy something on the more savoury side, or want to give vegan pancakes a go, two Suffolk chefs have put together a selection of their favourite recipes for you to try on Shrove Tuesday this year - which falls on Tuesday February 16.

Jana Tarling, outside of Petite Pancakes in Stowmarket - Credit: Jana Tarling

Jana Tarling, owner of Petite Pancakes in Stowmarket, is unsurprisingly a big fan of the classic dish. “Pancakes are like a canvas in front of the artist,” she says.

“You can leave it blank and enjoy the combination of three main ingredients, or you can play around and create a starter, main or delicious dessert.”

Here, she shares her savoury and sweet pancake recipes. “A savoury pancake with chicken and mushroom filling will work perfectly as a main for dinner. If you’re still craving traditional lemon and sugar pancakes afterwards, just double up the batter recipe to make extra.”

Jana’s savoury pancakes with chicken and mushroom, topped off with parmesan and crispy onion - Credit: Petite Pancakes

Jana’s savoury pancakes with chicken and mushroom filling

Makes six to eight pancakes

For the pancakes:

2 eggs

200ml milk

100g plain flour

2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

Grated parmesan cheese and crispy onion (optional)

For the filling:

Butter, for frying

5 medium size chestnut mushrooms

½ red onion

Salt and pepper, to taste

100g cooked chicken breast

150ml fresh soured cream

Method:

1. Measure the flour in the bowl. Add in the salt and sugar.

2. Whisk the eggs in a separate bowl. Add in the cold milk, and mix together.

3. Pour the egg and milk mixture slowly into the flour, mixing at the same time to avoid a lumpy batter.

4. Cut the cooked chicken breast into 5mm slices.

5. Chop the onion and mushrooms. Fry in the butter for around five minutes before adding the salt and pepper.

6. Add in the chicken slices before adding in the soured cream. Mix all together and simmer for 5 minutes, stir continuously.

7. Grease a non-stick 8-inch frying pan with a drop of vegetable oil. Heat the pan, pour a ladleful of batter to the pan and immediately start swirling it round the pan to get a nice, even layer.

8. Cook the first side until bubbles start to form on top. Using a palette knife, lift the pancake carefully to look at the underside to check it is golden-brown before flipping.

9. Once flipped, add the savoury filling to one half of the pancake. Cook the other side until it is brown, fold the pancake to cover the filling and fold in half again to form a triangle. To give it extra flavour, finish by sprinkling grated parmesan and crispy onion on top.

Surprise your loved one with a sweet, strawberry-filled pancake - Credit: Jana Tarling

Alternatively, to satisfy your sweet tooth, why not try Jana’s Valentine’s Day pancakes?

“As the Pancake Day is just after Valentine’s Day this year, why not create something a bit more romantic? It also has quite a nostalgic touch, thanks to the Angel Delight,” she says.

My sweet Valentine pancakes

For the pancakes:

2 eggs

150ml milk

100g plain flour

2 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

For the filling and decoration:

One packet of strawberry Angel Delight

White chocolate sauce

A handful of fresh strawberries

White strawberry chocolate

Red food colouring gel

Method:

1. Measure the flour in the bowl, and add in the salt and sugar.

2. Whisk the eggs in a separate bowl, adding in the cold milk before mixing together.

3. Pour the egg and milk mixture slowly into the flour, mixing at the same time to avoid a lumpy batter.

4. Grease a non-stick frying pan with a little vegetable oil. Pour some batter into the pan to make medium-size pancakes. Make sure to set some batter aside for the heart shapes, add red food colour Gel (just couple of drops) and bake them as well.

5. Cook the first side until bubbles start to form on top. Using a palette knife, lift the pancake carefully to look at the underside, checking it is golden-brown before flipping.

6. Once flipped, cook the other side until it is golden-brown.

7. Add a couple of drops of red food colouring gel to the leftover batter to make your heart-shaped pancakes.

8. As you let the pancakes cool, prepare the Angel Delight according to the packet's instructions.

9. Grate the white strawberry chocolate and set aside. Cut a strawberry in half, leaving one half for the decoration, and slicing up the other half.

10. To make two pancake rolls, fill with Angel Delight and sliced strawberries. Place the heart-shaped pancake and strawberry half on top. Drizzle over the white chocolate sauce and sprinkle over the grated white strawberry chocolate before serving.

Chris' vegan-friendly pancakes are perfect for the whole family to enjoy - Credit: Chris Theobald

Chris Theobald, of Aldringham’s The Parrot has lovingly curated a vegan-friendly pancake recipe that’s guaranteed to delight and amaze this Shrove Tuesday.

Vegan pancakes with caramel bananas, almonds and sunflower seeds

Makes six to eight pancakes

For the pancakes:

150g plain flour

325ml oat milk

4 tbsp vegetable oil

1/2 tsp salt

Method:

1. Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl until all the lumps have disappeared.

2. Cover and leave in the fridge for one hour.

3. Using a non-stick pan on a medium to high heat, add one tbsp of oil.

4. Ladle some pancake mix into the middle of the pan and tilt the pan to cover the bottom.

5. Leave to cook for one and a half to two minutes before flipping over if you are feeling brave (alternatively, use a spatula). Cook for a further one and a half minutes.

6. Repeat until all of the mix is used.



For the caramel bananas:

2 bananas

50g sliced almonds

20g sunflower seeds

50g vegan butter

100g soft dark brown sugar

2tbsp oat milk

Vanilla (essence or paste)



Method:

1. Start by toasting the almonds and sunflower seeds in a hot pan.

2. Once they have browned, turn the heat to medium and add in the butter, sugar, oat milk and vanilla.

3. Keep mixing with a spoon until a caramel is formed. Turn down the heat down and allow to simmer.

4. Chop the bananas and add to the caramel. Cook for a few minutes until the banana softens up.

5. Spoon the mixture over your pancakes and enjoy.