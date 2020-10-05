The Women’s Tour confirmed to return to Suffolk next year

Organisers of the Women’s Tour have confirmed the cycling race is due to return to Suffolk in 2021.

The annual race, which has become a staple on the Suffolk sporting calendar, will return to the county following the postponement of this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forming the biggest part of the UCI Women’s World Tour, next year’s race, running from June 7 until June 12, will begin in Oxfordshire before concluding in east Suffolk.

The exact route is yet to be confirmed by organisers SweetSpot, although they have confirmed that the final stage will run from Haverhill to Felixstowe.

Hugh Roberts, chief executive of SweetSpot, said: “The confirmation of the UCI calendars for 2021 is another step forward towards the successful return of The Women’s Tour and Tour of Britain next summer.

“We are working hard behind the scenes with our stakeholders on these events, and The Tour Series, to ensure they don’t just return, but come back better and stronger than ever before, and are well placed to help showcase all that is great about cycling and Britain.”

Although the event was postponed this year, a virtual edition run on the RGT Cycling Platform in the summer was contested by 18 of the world’s top cycling teams and broadcast live on BBC Sport and around the world.

The event, which featured the 2014 finish in Bury St Edmunds, was later replicated by Keep Moving Suffolk, which ran an event for 500 cyclists to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Speaking earlier this year following the postponement of this year’s tour, James Reeder, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for health, said: “I am really pleased that we now have a provisional date to work towards for next year and I’m sure, like many other public events around the country that have had to step back this year, the 2021 Women’s Tour will be an event to remember.

“We certainly look forward to seeing the world class racers visit us in Suffolk once again and show off our great county to a world-wide audience.”

Further detail regarding the route will be announced in the coming months, organisers have said.

Running since 2014, the annual race was last won by Yorkshire’s Elizabeth Deignan, taking home her second title.