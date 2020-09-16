E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for 210-home estate given green light after marathon meeting

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 16 September 2020

A map of Thurston. The area in red is where a decision for more than 210-homes have been approved for land off Ixworth Road. Areas in blue have already had housing plans approved. The area in yellow is where plans for 58 homes have been withdrawn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A map of Thurston. The area in red is where a decision for more than 210-homes have been approved for land off Ixworth Road. Areas in blue have already had housing plans approved. The area in yellow is where plans for 58 homes have been withdrawn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans for a new 210-home estate in Thurston have been granted after a three-hour long meeting.

The proposals for land east of Ixworth Road in Thurston by Gladman Developments were originally pushed back by Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning referrals committee in January because further highways analysis was needed at key junctions and updated plans for rail station improvements were needed.

However, after “significant upgrades” were made to the plans by the developer and council officer the committee resolved to approve the plans, voting 10 to 4.

Committee chairman Matthew Hicks said the application had come “a long way” since January, praising the committee for their work.

However, Harry Richardson Thurston district councillor, said the plans conflicted with the Thurston Neighbourhood Plan.

“The village already has facilitated significant development,” he said.

“I think it will have a significant impact on local amenities.”

The plans will see a mixture of one, two, three and four bed homes built on the land.

You may also want to watch:

The application has since been amended to provide more funding to the local community, and to alter road safety measures.

An extra £30,000 has been put aside to allow for an improvement feasibility study for Thurston Station.

Another £31,500, or £150 per dwelling, has been added to the community investment levy to help fund a bicycle discount scheme for the estate.

Stuart Carvel, planning manager for Gladmans Developments, said during the meeting that the development would have “no severe highways impact” and would “improve safety across the village”.

He said: “This development will provide community infrastructure that no other plan has done to date, including extensive play area community green spaces as well as the 74 affordable dwellings for real people with a real need for a home.

“Gladmans is committed to providing all these facilities and benefits for all of those who live in Thurston already.”

The committee debated the plans extensively, with the biggest sticking point being the weight given to Thurston’s neighbourhood plan and the district council’s emerging local plan.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plans for 210-home estate given green light after marathon meeting

A map of Thurston. The area in red is where a decision for more than 210-homes have been approved for land off Ixworth Road. Areas in blue have already had housing plans approved. The area in yellow is where plans for 58 homes have been withdrawn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cemetery dating back 1,500 years discovered by Suffolk coast

The archaeological team work through the sand at the 1,500-year-old Oulton site.

Town hope to welcome some fans back next week as supporters return to EFL games

Ipswich Town fans will have to wait a bit longer to return to Portman Road Picture: STEVE WALLER

Four held for drug offences after getaway attempt and foot chase

Four people - two men and two women - were arrested on suspicion of class A drug offences in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Live: Blues host Premier League Fulham in Carabao Cup clash

Ipswich Town face Fulham in the Carabao Cup tonight. Picture: PA