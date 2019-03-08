E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

REVEALED: The 22 most dangerous roads in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 24 September 2019

The Copdock interchange was included in the 22 most dangerous roads in Suffolk. Picture: MIKE PAGE

The Copdock interchange was included in the 22 most dangerous roads in Suffolk. Picture: MIKE PAGE

A police report, which recorded all of the killed or seriously injured (KSI) parties in a crash, has revealed the areas of road which see the most collisions in Suffolk.

The results revealed that 13 of the most dangerous roads were in Ipswich, the only urban area to feature in the list, including Colchester Road, St Matthew's Street, Nacton Road and Woodbridge Road East.

The most dangerous road in Suffolk is on the A11 Fiveways roundabout with the A1101, London Road and Brandon Road in Barton Mills.

It was given a rank nine, three more than the next most dangerous road the A14 westbound carriage way at Copdock.

The A12 also featured on the list.

Both junction 58 between the A14 and the A12 and the junction with Foxhall Road and Newbourne Road were included.

The most dangerous list includes any area in which three or more collisions took place in the 2017/18 year.

You may also want to watch:

Each street was given a ranking, worked out by the number of incidents and the rating they were given depending on the severity of injury caused.

The more serious a collision is and the greater number of collisions at a location, the higher the collision ranking will be.

In urban areas, the ranking is calculated for the number of incidents in a 30 metre radius however, in more rural areas it is calculated in an 100 metre radius.

Other locations in the list included the A131 in Sudbury, Gipping Way in Stowmarket and the 146 in Beccles.

In 2018/19 Suffolk police recorded 298 collisions, down 51 from the previous year. Of those collisions 63% occurred in urban areas, up from 56% in 2017/18.

Cars were involved with 53% of the collision, motorbikes 19%, bicycles, 16% and horses or other vehicles 13%.

The number of cyclists injured in crashed increased by 150% with two killed and 43 seriously injured.

The cause of the collisions was also recorded in the figures.

In 46% of the crashes, a driver admitted to failing to look properly, 22.5% of drivers failed to judge their speed and 17.8% were being careless, reckless or in a hurry.

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

North Stander: But it’s so difficult NOT to get carried away!

Ipswich Town fans at Gillingham on Saturday. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

North Stander: But it’s so difficult NOT to get carried away!

Ipswich Town fans at Gillingham on Saturday. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Have your say on the new shape of Suffolk County Council

Suffolk County Council meetings might not be such a squash after May 2021. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Queen legend Brian May’s surprise visit to Ipswich Regent to watch We Will Rock You

Brian May was in the audience at the Ipswich performance of We Will Rock You Picture: Archant Library

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What are the top food items surrendered at Stansted airport security?

Unopened jars peanut butter and Harrods Jam are among items surrendered to airport security at Stansted Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists