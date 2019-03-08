Sunny

Youngster donates 222 Easter eggs to poorly children

PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 April 2019

Spencer Morten has collected for then 800 eggs over the years for West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Children forced to spend the Easter break in hospital will have a slightly sweeter time thanks to the hard work of Spencer Morten, 7.

The Easter eggs fill the whole of the boot Picture: KIRSTY ALLANThe Easter eggs fill the whole of the boot Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

Spencer, of Beyton, has collected more than 200 Easter eggs to give to children at West Suffolk Hospital this weekend - something he has been doing for the past four years.

The idea for the annual collection started back in 2014 when Spencer had to spend some time in hospital himself.

Read more: Meet the boy determined to give others a hoppy Easter

When Spencer was just two years old he was rushed into hospital and diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and had to stay on the childrens' ward over Christmas.

Proud Spencer with the Easter goodies he is going to donate Picture: KIRSTY ALLANProud Spencer with the Easter goodies he is going to donate Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

Kirsty Allan, Spencer's mum, said: “While we were there Father Christmas came to see us with a sack of presents.

“We were going through a really horrendous time so to have that, it put a smile on our faces.

“When we returned home we decided we wanted to give something back so decided to do this.”

The pair have broken all previous records and donated an amazing 222 Easter treats - bringing their total over the four years to more than 800.

The eggs filled the boot and the back seats of the car Picture: KIRSTY ALLANThe eggs filled the boot and the back seats of the car Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

Keen to ensure everyone can enjoy an Easter treat, Spencer has collected gluten free and dairy free options plus Easter themed cuddly toys.

His proud mum added: “Spencer and I were overwhelmed with the generosity of strangers, friends, family and colleagues.

“We celebrated with a big high five after counting the eggs which almost filled our car.

“Spencer had such a big smile on his face driving up to the hospital. He was so excited and said he felt very proud of himself.”

Spencer wheeling the eggs into West Suffolk hospital Picture: KIRSTY ALLANSpencer wheeling the eggs into West Suffolk hospital Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

She continued: “The staff were so grateful for all our help and lots of staff came to say 'hello' as we were unloading them.

“They had seen Spencer in the paper and wanted to come and meet him.

“They told us we would be putting lots of smiles on children's faces this Easter which makes it all worth while.”

'An apology would be nice' - Couple's anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

'Business as usual' for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours' objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Long queues on A12 heading for Suffolk after crash

Traffic is queueing on the A12 after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Youngster donates 222 Easter eggs to poorly children

Spencer Morten has collected for then 800 eggs over the years for West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorcycle lovers in hog heaven for St George's Day bike show

Kesgrave's annual St George’s Day bike show; Steve and Deborah Jones on Black Betty Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

'Two limp displays could be really damaging' - North Stander expects better in Town's final home games

North Stander Terry Hunt says Ipswich Town have to improve in their final two home games. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Seven fire crews tackle blaze at industrial premises

Seven crews tackled a blaze at Great Bromley Picture: JOHN HUGHES
