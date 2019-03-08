Youngster donates 222 Easter eggs to poorly children
PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 April 2019
Archant
Children forced to spend the Easter break in hospital will have a slightly sweeter time thanks to the hard work of Spencer Morten, 7.
Spencer, of Beyton, has collected more than 200 Easter eggs to give to children at West Suffolk Hospital this weekend - something he has been doing for the past four years.
The idea for the annual collection started back in 2014 when Spencer had to spend some time in hospital himself.
When Spencer was just two years old he was rushed into hospital and diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and had to stay on the childrens' ward over Christmas.
Kirsty Allan, Spencer's mum, said: “While we were there Father Christmas came to see us with a sack of presents.
“We were going through a really horrendous time so to have that, it put a smile on our faces.
“When we returned home we decided we wanted to give something back so decided to do this.”
The pair have broken all previous records and donated an amazing 222 Easter treats - bringing their total over the four years to more than 800.
Keen to ensure everyone can enjoy an Easter treat, Spencer has collected gluten free and dairy free options plus Easter themed cuddly toys.
His proud mum added: “Spencer and I were overwhelmed with the generosity of strangers, friends, family and colleagues.
“We celebrated with a big high five after counting the eggs which almost filled our car.
“Spencer had such a big smile on his face driving up to the hospital. He was so excited and said he felt very proud of himself.”
She continued: “The staff were so grateful for all our help and lots of staff came to say 'hello' as we were unloading them.
“They had seen Spencer in the paper and wanted to come and meet him.
“They told us we would be putting lots of smiles on children's faces this Easter which makes it all worth while.”