Youngster donates 222 Easter eggs to poorly children

Spencer Morten has collected for then 800 eggs over the years for West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Children forced to spend the Easter break in hospital will have a slightly sweeter time thanks to the hard work of Spencer Morten, 7.

The Easter eggs fill the whole of the boot Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN The Easter eggs fill the whole of the boot Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

Spencer, of Beyton, has collected more than 200 Easter eggs to give to children at West Suffolk Hospital this weekend - something he has been doing for the past four years.

The idea for the annual collection started back in 2014 when Spencer had to spend some time in hospital himself.

When Spencer was just two years old he was rushed into hospital and diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and had to stay on the childrens' ward over Christmas.

Proud Spencer with the Easter goodies he is going to donate Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN Proud Spencer with the Easter goodies he is going to donate Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

Kirsty Allan, Spencer's mum, said: “While we were there Father Christmas came to see us with a sack of presents.

“We were going through a really horrendous time so to have that, it put a smile on our faces.

“When we returned home we decided we wanted to give something back so decided to do this.”

The pair have broken all previous records and donated an amazing 222 Easter treats - bringing their total over the four years to more than 800.

The eggs filled the boot and the back seats of the car Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN The eggs filled the boot and the back seats of the car Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

Keen to ensure everyone can enjoy an Easter treat, Spencer has collected gluten free and dairy free options plus Easter themed cuddly toys.

His proud mum added: “Spencer and I were overwhelmed with the generosity of strangers, friends, family and colleagues.

“We celebrated with a big high five after counting the eggs which almost filled our car.

“Spencer had such a big smile on his face driving up to the hospital. He was so excited and said he felt very proud of himself.”

Spencer wheeling the eggs into West Suffolk hospital Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN Spencer wheeling the eggs into West Suffolk hospital Picture: KIRSTY ALLAN

She continued: “The staff were so grateful for all our help and lots of staff came to say 'hello' as we were unloading them.

“They had seen Spencer in the paper and wanted to come and meet him.

“They told us we would be putting lots of smiles on children's faces this Easter which makes it all worth while.”