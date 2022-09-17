£230k grant to make 'big difference' for domestic violence victims

A Brandon-based domestic violence charity hopes to make a 'big difference' in West Suffolk with a new grant of £230k. - Credit: Archant

Alumah founder and chief executive Liz Jenkins said the funding boost has come at just the right times, as she is expecting an increase in referrals.

She added: "Stress from the cost of living and after-effects of Covid-19 can exacerbate abuse, so we're preparing for more referrals over the coming months."

The charity has been awarded £227,821 to be spread over three years from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Ms Jenkins was thrilled to receive news of the funding approval and said: "It was nine months in the waiting and we had to pass three different stages. So, when the phone call finally came through, I just said 'oh wow'.

"This funding will make a big difference to people's lives in West Suffolk"

Alumah will be using its funding to continue to empower and support people impacted by domestic abuse, offering specialist groups, counselling and practical individual support.

Ms Jenkins would also like to take their specialist groups to locations across West Suffolk as well as online.

This includes their CURVE programme which was designed specifically for the LGBTQ+ community, which is also adaptable to most perceived minority groups, such as men and boys.

Their Freedom programme is aimed at women and they also offer courses in building self esteem and confidence.

Liz added: "We would love to get more local people involved in our work and the National Lottery Funding will help us to recruit and train more volunteers and raise awareness of domestic abuse.

"This grant means that we are able to continue with our children's work and are now able to offer more time to this vulnerable group."

Alongside recruiting for volunteers, Alumah is always accepting financial donations of any kind.

"Whether it's 50p or £50, every single donation helps us hugely," Liz said.

"Whoever walks through the door, we want to be able to give them the advice and support they so desperately need."