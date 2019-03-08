New trains arrive as Greater Anglia reports better punctuality figure

The new Greater Anglia Stadler trains (left) will enter service by the end of next month enabling older trains like the Turbostars to be transferred to other rail operators. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

Greater Anglia has now taken delivery of 24 of its new trains from Swiss company Stadler - and the first are expected to enter passenger-carrying service by the end of next month.

It has received 17 of the 24 four-car "bi-mode" electric/diesel units for regional services and the first two of the three-car units. Ultimately it will have 24 four-car units and 14 three-car trains.

It has also received three of the 10 12-car Intercity trains that will run between London and Norwich through Ipswich and Colchester and the first two of 10 12-car trains that will be used on Stansted express services.

Some of the trains are being stored at Greater Anglia's Crown Point depot in Norwich while others are stored on new sidings built on the Mid Norfolk heritage railway between Wymondham and East Dereham.

The first of the new bi-mode trains is expected to enter service by the end of next month on services out of Norwich to Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, and Cambridge.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said the trains were likely to reach more Suffolk-based routes during the autumn as some of the existing trains were due to be handed back at the end of their leasing contracts.

The first Intercity trains are due to enter service during the autumn after testing and driver training has been completed.

The new trains' arrival comes at Greater Anglia has reported improved punctuality figures for the third month running.

During June almost 95% of trains on the Intercity route to London ran on time - the best figures for the route since May 2013.

There were also impressive timekeeping figures on the East Suffolk Line between Ipswich and Lowestoft, on the route from London to Colchester and Clacton, on the Harwich branch, and on the Gainsborough line from Sudbury to Marks Tey.

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: "We know that the number one thing that customers want from us is that their train runs on time, so I am very pleased that we're doing that for the vast majority of our customers.

"We can't get complacent - we want to make sure that our trains are consistently on time and so we'll continue to monitor and review our performance second by second to see what we can do better."