New trains arrive as Greater Anglia reports better punctuality figure

PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 July 2019

The new Greater Anglia Stadler trains (left) will enter service by the end of next month enabling older trains like the Turbostars to be transferred to other rail operators. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Greater Anglia has now taken delivery of 24 of its new trains from Swiss company Stadler - and the first are expected to enter passenger-carrying service by the end of next month.

It has received 17 of the 24 four-car "bi-mode" electric/diesel units for regional services and the first two of the three-car units. Ultimately it will have 24 four-car units and 14 three-car trains.

It has also received three of the 10 12-car Intercity trains that will run between London and Norwich through Ipswich and Colchester and the first two of 10 12-car trains that will be used on Stansted express services.

Some of the trains are being stored at Greater Anglia's Crown Point depot in Norwich while others are stored on new sidings built on the Mid Norfolk heritage railway between Wymondham and East Dereham.

The first of the new bi-mode trains is expected to enter service by the end of next month on services out of Norwich to Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, and Cambridge.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said the trains were likely to reach more Suffolk-based routes during the autumn as some of the existing trains were due to be handed back at the end of their leasing contracts.

The first Intercity trains are due to enter service during the autumn after testing and driver training has been completed.

The new trains' arrival comes at Greater Anglia has reported improved punctuality figures for the third month running.

During June almost 95% of trains on the Intercity route to London ran on time - the best figures for the route since May 2013.

There were also impressive timekeeping figures on the East Suffolk Line between Ipswich and Lowestoft, on the route from London to Colchester and Clacton, on the Harwich branch, and on the Gainsborough line from Sudbury to Marks Tey.

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: "We know that the number one thing that customers want from us is that their train runs on time, so I am very pleased that we're doing that for the vast majority of our customers.

"We can't get complacent - we want to make sure that our trains are consistently on time and so we'll continue to monitor and review our performance second by second to see what we can do better."

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Children in care ‘at risk of being criminalised’, warns charity

Suffolk police attended a children's home more than 200 times in 2018 Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

School near Stowmarket told it ‘requires improvement’ for second time in two years

The Sir Robert Hitcham Church of England Voluntary Aided School which has been given an 'requires improvement' rating from Ofsted for the second time in two year. Picture: GOOGEL MAPS

New trains arrive as Greater Anglia reports better punctuality figure

