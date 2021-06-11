Published: 9:26 AM June 11, 2021

A horse has become stuck in a ditch in Brundon Lane, Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A 25-year-old female horse which has become stuck in a ditch in Brundon Lane, Sudbury is being rescued by Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews.

Fire crews were called around 7.35 am this morning to reports of the stuck animal.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The owner didn’t find the horse but is aware and they called for the vet to assist while two fire service vehicles are on site to help free the animal."

The vet has given the horse pain relief and is preparing sedation so that the crew can use their animal rescue equipment to lift the horse out.



