Plans for huge 279-home estate in Suffolk town submitted

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 November 2020

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

Plans for a new 279 home estate which would bring 100 “much needed” affordable homes to Mid Suffolk have been submitted.

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Parkland Edge designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

The huge estate is planned for land to the north west of Barking Road, to the south east of Needham Market.

The homes will be organised into three bubbles, with a mixture of size and housing type within each area.

There will be a range of dwellings from one bedroom flats to four bed homes.

Throughout the three bubbles, properties will boast three separate styles called Rural Edge, Main Boulevard and Parkland Edge.

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Rural Edge designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

The designs have been mixed in a bid to create a look similar to the surrounding areas of Needham Market.

Alongside the housing will be pedestrian and cycle routes throughout the site, green open land and parking spaces.

Jason Parker, director of Parker Planning Services who are consultants for the project, said the company were “delighted” to submit the plans.

He said: “Needham Market is acknowledged by Mid Suffolk’s planning policies as being one of the largest and most sustainable locations for growth in Mid Suffolk.

“The vision and ‘Masterplan’ for the site, as outlined in the Design & Access Statement that accompanies the application, is to provide a scheme which responds to the local context and has a unique and distinctive character, is well designed and provides functional, environmentally sustainable homes.

“This is really positive news given the current pandemic and the slowing down of housing delivery rates nationally.

“We are committed to delivery of a high quality scheme that will address the demonstrable need for housing in the District including that for affordable homes.”

A previous application for 152 dwellings on the southern portion of the site was refused in August 2017, despite council officers recommending approval.

The decision was made primarily on the grounds that the main access point to the site was deemed to be at risk of flooding.

Whilst the main access remains to be taken from the same location on Barking Road to the south of the site, an “emergency” or “secondary” access point will be created on the site’s northern boundary off Quinton Road.

The plans will now be viewed by stakeholders, including Needham Market Town Council.

Members of the public will also be invited to view the designs and comment on Mid Suffolk District Council’s online planning portal.

The designs will then go before a planning committee for councillors to discuss and vote either for or against them.

