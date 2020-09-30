28-home estate approved, bringing affordable properties to village

Plans for a new 28-home estate in Mendlesham have been approved unanimously following a council debate.

The plans, which will bring a number of ‘affordable homes’ to land to the north west of Mason Court, were approved by Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee B at a virtual meeting earlier today.

Following the debate – and with input from planning officers, Mendlesham Parish Council and the applicant Fleur Homes – the committee voted unanimously in favour of the scheme, subject to conditions.

The proposals include ten affordable homes – eight of which will be affordable rental properties, allowing residents to benefit from lower rents than the local market rate.

The remaining two homes will provide opportunity for shared ownership.

Both the affordable and marketable houses will range in size – including one-bedroom flats, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Kathie Guthrie, Chair of Mid Suffolk District Council’s Development Committee B said: “Our committee voted unanimously in favour of progressing this development, demonstrating the excellent quality of the application.

“It has been well received by the community and the applicant has worked with the Parish Council and local residents to address any potential concerns.

“Proposals reflect both Mendlesham’s current and revised Neighbourhood Plan, with this site being integral to the future of the village and its ability to deliver housing.

“In addition to this, the development includes much-needed affordable homes within walking distance of amenities, helping households on lower incomes to have a home of their own.

“The applicant will also fund footpath and bus stop improvements benefitting the whole village - ensuring our council’s commitment to bright and healthy futures for our communities is met.”

The development will provide public open space land to the north of the site, in addition to funding the expansion of the existing footpath network.

A contribution towards two new bus stops, adjacent to the site, will be made by the applicant – promoting greener transport options in the village.