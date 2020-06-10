E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Reviewing 2m distancing rule in schools a ‘red herring’ says union boss

PUBLISHED: 17:17 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 10 June 2020

A review on the 2m distancing rule, to help get more pupils back to school has been called a

A review on the 2m distancing rule, to help get more pupils back to school has been called a "red herring" by union bosses. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Calls to review the 2m social distancing measures in a bid to get more children back to schools have been made, despite union bosses saying changes are a ‘red herring’.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture: PAUL GEATERIpswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ministers are looking to find ways of increasing the number of children back at school after it was revealed yesterday that government plans to get all primary school pupils back for a month before summer were abandoned.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt earlier called for the 2m social distancing measures to be reconsidered so that more pupils could come back however, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders said it would not make a difference in schools, who are aiming to keep children in distancing “bubbles”.

The former King Edward VI School headteacher in Bury St Edmunds, said: “I think there’s quite a lot of misunderstanding around social distancing in schools.

“We had a briefing from the chief scientific adviser and the chief medical officer and they made it very clear that what social distancing means outside of school is different to what it means inside schools.

Association of School and College Leaders, Geoff Barton. Picture: GREGG BROWNAssociation of School and College Leaders, Geoff Barton. Picture: GREGG BROWN

“What it really means is that in schools it’s about keeping children in bubbles so they are not mixing with lots of other children or indeed teachers.

“Until that changes it means schools can only ever have half a school in at the same time, unless you double the number of class rooms or the number of teachers.”

However, Mr Hunt said the social distancing measures and other options should be looked at by the government in a bid to increase the capacity of schools.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I am frustrated that we are not able to offer all children a place in school before the summer holidays. I think we really do need to show more of a ‘can do’ attitude on this.

“I have asked ministers if there is anything more that can be done.

“That could include bringing in portable buildings to provide more capacity. I think we all realise there are problems with that while observing social distancing.”

He also lamented the attitude of union leaders, but praised teachers and other school staff he had met in his own constituency: “I am worried that some teaching unions are not working to get schools up and running. I think teachers are very committed to doing the best for their students.”

County Labour Spokesperson for Children’s Services, Education and Skills, Jack Abbott added that looking at the 2m rule “simply does not cut it”.

He said: “We want children back in the classroom as soon as possible, but to do that we need realism, flexibility and commitment from the government.

“Vaguely ‘looking at’ the two metre social distancing rule simply does not cut it when we need practical action now.

“This is the problem when rhetoric meets reality.

“The government disregarded the expertise of teachers, parents, local authorities and even its own scientists by making a promise it could never feasibly deliver.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Zero new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in region’s hospitals in two days

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: BRAD JONES

Reviewing 2m distancing rule in schools a ‘red herring’ says union boss

A review on the 2m distancing rule, to help get more pupils back to school has been called a

‘No indication’ of public unrest amid coronavirus fallout, say police

Riot police form a line in Tottenham, north London, during the 2011 riots Picture: LEWIS WHYLD/PA WIRE

‘There are things I would do differently’ - Lambert on what went wrong and questions over his future

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town finished 11th in League One. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Suffolk jobs at risk as Frankie & Benny’s confirmed to be shutting sites

Frankie & Benny's will make up the majority of the stores that are shutting. Pictured: Frankie & Benny's Ravenswood Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24