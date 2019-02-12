See inside one of Southwold’s largest properties – as it’s put on the market for £2million

The £2m house in Godyll Road, Southwold. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE Archant

A beautiful property which is believed to be one of the largest in the upmarket town of Southwold has been put up for sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The £2m home in Southwold features an open plan layout. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE The £2m home in Southwold features an open plan layout. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

This impressive 5000sq ft three-storey house in Godyll Road, offering spectacular views, would make an impressive family home.

With a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and two sitting rooms, the property is not short for space.

There is a grand formal dining room in the £2m house.. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE There is a grand formal dining room in the £2m house.. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

The property features notably high ceilings and one of its main attractions is the central atrium in the hall which goes all the way up through the floors to a glazed dome on the roof and the main family living room.

As you enter the property the hall gives access either side to the formal dining room and a drawing room which is used as a study/library. The hall then continues to the centre of the house and a truly unique open plan family room with a dining area, kitchen, utility room and a main sitting area. The ground floor is extremely spacious and opens out onto the rear garden and centres around the spiral staircase.

The back garden and the layout of the house in Godyll Road Southwold. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE The back garden and the layout of the house in Godyll Road Southwold. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

The first floor includes a master bedroom suite with a sitting room and access to a balcony, alongside a large double bedroom and en suite bathroom. There are two further guest bedrooms both with en suites.

The second floor has a further four bedrooms, two separate shower rooms and a sitting room.

The house mixes between modern designs and old. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE The house mixes between modern designs and old. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

The property is well placed for access to all amenities in the area which is designated as being of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The £2m home has traditional beach decor. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE The £2m home has traditional beach decor. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

One of the five bathrooms in the £2m home in Southwold. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE One of the five bathrooms in the £2m home in Southwold. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

There are two sitting rooms in the £2m house in Godyll Road. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE There are two sitting rooms in the £2m house in Godyll Road. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

It offers an impressive family residence. . Picture: HALFORD WETMORE It offers an impressive family residence. . Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

The views from the £2m house in Godyll Road. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE The views from the £2m house in Godyll Road. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

The kitchen in the Southwold house features an open plan, modern white decor. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE The kitchen in the Southwold house features an open plan, modern white decor. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

Views from the house in Southwold. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE Views from the house in Southwold. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

There are two sitting rooms in the £2m house in Godyll Road. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE There are two sitting rooms in the £2m house in Godyll Road. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

One of the bedrooms in the £2m Southwold house. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE One of the bedrooms in the £2m Southwold house. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

The house is a 5000 square foot building in Southwold. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE The house is a 5000 square foot building in Southwold. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

There is a classic white theme running across all three floors of the £2m Southwold home. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE There is a classic white theme running across all three floors of the £2m Southwold home. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

The £2m house in Southwold has a total of five bathrooms. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE The £2m house in Southwold has a total of five bathrooms. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

The Southwold house is on the market for £2m. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE The Southwold house is on the market for £2m. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE

There are seven bedrooms in total in the £2m Southwold home. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE There are seven bedrooms in total in the £2m Southwold home. Picture: HALFORD WETMORE