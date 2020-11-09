E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Crash involving car and three lorries blocks A14

PUBLISHED: 09:04 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 09 November 2020

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A crash involving three lorries and a car has blocked the A14 at Woolpit, with one lane closed due to an oil spill.

The cras happened at junction 47 of the A14 at Woolpit Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe cras happened at junction 47 of the A14 at Woolpit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to reports of the collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14 shortly after 8am this morning.

The crash involved three lorries and one car and has blocked one lane of the A14.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were called at 8.10am this morning to reports of a collision at junction 47 of the A14 at Woolpit.

“Officers are on scene and are dealing with the incident. One lane of the A14 is closed and we are waiting the arrival of Highways England, as there has been an oil spill in the carriageway.

“One vehicle is still blocking the road, but the others have been moved to the layby. The crash appears to be non-injury.”

Traffic is queuing towards Bury St Edmunds, with severe delays between junction 49 at Stowmarket and junction 47 at Woolpit.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.

