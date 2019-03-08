Poll

Vote for your favourites in our top 30 'either or' questions of all time

Greene King conducted a poll to find out what Britain prefers in the ultimate 30 'either or' questions. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

The country has given its verdict on the greatest 'either/or' questions of all time in a new Greene King poll, declaring that Britain likes salt more than pepper, prefers Ant over Dec and unsurprisingly chooses dogs over cats.

The poll was conducted by Greene King to kick-off the Rugby World cup tournament and encourage debate in their pubs - and now is your time to vote in our poll to let us know what the people of Suffolk prefer.

The results of the country-wide poll, which was completed by more than 2,000 punters, showed that more than a fifth of brits think the ultimate place to watch the rugby is at the pub, with a third citing Jonny Wilkinson as the best kicker of all time.

Former England Rugby Union International, Andy Goode, says: "Friendly banter and debate has a place in everyone's friendships groups, and rugby really brings people together more than any other sport. Whether that's down your local, or at the stadium itself, it's all about the atmosphere and the thrill of the game."

While some of the results were very surprising including the fact that more Brits opted for coffee, there were also a few even splits where people agreed; cuddles are just as good as sex, and it really doesn't matter if it's red or white, so long as it's wine.

Will Hemmings, marketing director of Greene King Brewing & Brands says: "There's nothing British people like more than a friendly dispute and what better place to conduct it than with mates down the pub, especially over silly little things like these. But one thing they'll all agree on is that you can't beat a good pint of beer at the local."