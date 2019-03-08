E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 16:29 17 September 2019

Greene King conducted a poll to find out what Britain prefers in the ultimate 30 'either or' questions. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greene King conducted a poll to find out what Britain prefers in the ultimate 30 'either or' questions. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The country has given its verdict on the greatest 'either/or' questions of all time in a new Greene King poll, declaring that Britain likes salt more than pepper, prefers Ant over Dec and unsurprisingly chooses dogs over cats.

The poll was conducted by Greene King to kick-off the Rugby World cup tournament and encourage debate in their pubs - and now is your time to vote in our poll to let us know what the people of Suffolk prefer.

The results of the country-wide poll, which was completed by more than 2,000 punters, showed that more than a fifth of brits think the ultimate place to watch the rugby is at the pub, with a third citing Jonny Wilkinson as the best kicker of all time.

Former England Rugby Union International, Andy Goode, says: "Friendly banter and debate has a place in everyone's friendships groups, and rugby really brings people together more than any other sport. Whether that's down your local, or at the stadium itself, it's all about the atmosphere and the thrill of the game."

While some of the results were very surprising including the fact that more Brits opted for coffee, there were also a few even splits where people agreed; cuddles are just as good as sex, and it really doesn't matter if it's red or white, so long as it's wine.

Will Hemmings, marketing director of Greene King Brewing & Brands says: "There's nothing British people like more than a friendly dispute and what better place to conduct it than with mates down the pub, especially over silly little things like these. But one thing they'll all agree on is that you can't beat a good pint of beer at the local."

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor's surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

'Watch this space' could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

Hundreds respond to offer of free self defence classes for women

Hazem Attia is running two free self defence classes for women in Ipswich Picture: HAZEM ATTIA

New flats planned for vacant town centre site

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which is being proposed for a new development. Picture: Google Images

Matchday Live: Lambert's men bid to reclaim top spot at MK Dons

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons at Stadium MK this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

'I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again' - super-slimmer Lynn sheds 9st 6lb and feels like a new woman

Slimmer Lynn Parker from Stowmarket with her wedding dress, which is now far too big for her. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Are dog-friendly pubs still a place for non-dog lovers?

One of The Dog's loyal customers, Lola enjoying a sunny day. Do you think dogs belong in a pub? Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG
