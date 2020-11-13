Extra free parking is agreed to help traders across east Suffolk

Extra 30 minute free parking is being introduced in east Suffolk car parks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

New parking charges were only introduced across the district two months ago after a thorough review of car park usage, but council chiefs say that issues created by the Covid-19 virus have affected drivers’ behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As a response to concerns raised by businesses about the impact of the panedemic, East Suffolk Council has agreed to extend its free parking scheme to 13 additional car parks.

It will now offer its 30-minute free parking tariff in 48 different car parks, up from the original 35.

Some car parks which previously did not offer this particular tariff were in towns where it was agreed that a large number of ‘on street’ parking bays were sufficient and the car parks themselves could prioritise shoppers and visitors making longer visits.

However, social distancing measures in towns have removed a number of these bays and because of this reduction in availability, the council has decided to offer it more widely as part of its ‘off street’ car park provision.

The council also believes that the overall impacts of Covid-19 on high streets and businesses mean that extra steps should be taken to encourage more people to return and ‘shop local’.

You may also want to watch:

Norman Brooks, cabinet member for transport, said the free parking will be introduced shortly.

He said: “Before this year, our car park charges varied enormously with no fewer than 56 different tariffs. These were inconsistent and difficult to justify, so we introduced a far simpler scheme which not only made it easier for people to understand but also genuinely reflected the established requirements of businesses and visitors alike.

“However, it is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on our towns and we are determined to ensure that we respond quickly and appropriately to the impacts that the pandemic has created. Social distancing measures have also reduced the number of ‘off street’ bays and so it makes sense to increase availability in our car parks for people who are making quick ‘pop in’ visits.

“East Suffolk Council has stepped up and provided a support for a wide range of people, communities and businesses since the pandemic hit and we will continue to respond and intervene where it is needed most. This decision is a great example of that and our commitment to boosting trade at what has been a genuinely difficult time for our fantastic local businesses.”

East Suffolk car parks providing half hour free parking:

King Street, Aldeburgh; Oakley Square, Aldeburgh; Blyburgate, Beccles; Hungate, Beccles; Newgate, Beccles; Priory Lane, Bungay; Wharton Street; Bungay; Brackenbury Fort, Felixstowe; Clifflands, Felixstowe; Convalescent, Felixstowe; Crescent Road, Felixstowe; Felixstowe Pier, Felixstowe; Highfield Road, Felixstowe; Landguard, Felixstowe; Manor Terrace, Felixstowe; Fore Street, Framlingham; Market Hill, Framlingham; The Elms, Framlingham; Angel North, Halesworth; Angel South, Halesworth; Bridge Street, Halesworth; Station Road, Halesworth; Thoroughfare, Halesworth; Clifton Road, Kirkley; Pakefield Road; Kirkley; Pakefield Street, Kirkley; High Street, Leiston; Sizewell Road, Leiston; Battery Green, Lowestoft; Britten Centre, Lowestoft; Clapham Road, Lowestoft; Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft; Royal Green, Lowestoft; St Peters Street, Lowestoft; Tennyson Road, Lowestoft; Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad; Market Place, Saxmundham; Sizewell Beach, Sizewell; Ferry Road, Southwold; Harbour Quay, East Southwold; Southwold Pier, Southwold; Thorpeness Beach, Thorpeness; Chapel Lane, Wickham Market; The Hill, Wickham Market; The Percy Mason, Wickham Market; Hamblin Road 1, Woodbridge; Oak Lane, Woodbridge; The Station, Woodbridge.