Nominations open for 30 inspiring people under 30 in Suffolk 2022

We are looking for 30 inspirational under 30-year-olds to join a list that previously included Nick Pope and Nandi Bushell - Credit: SLB/Archant/PA Wire/PA Images

The East Anglian Daily Times is on the hunt once again for 30 inspirational people under 30 for 2022.

From determined campaigners and young heroes to those who have had to fight against the odds, we are looking for 30 young people who make a difference and have inspired others in Suffolk.

In the past year, there has been so many inspirational stories involving young people from Suffolk in the community and nationally.

Previous inspirational people include Newcastle and England goalkeeper, Nick Pope, drumming star Nandi Bushell, who performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and Kim Sale, a leg amputee who battled the government to keep her specially adopted car in 2018.

We want to hear your suggestions for who should be included in this list.

To nominate, please include your name, the name of your nominee and a short paragraph about them to tom.cann@archant.co.uk.

The full list will be revealed at the end of August on both the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.