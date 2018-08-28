Breaking News

‘Utterly heartbroken’ family pay tribute to popular dad-of-three who died in crash

Daniel Lawrence died following a traffic collision in Colchester Road, Thorpe-Le-Soken, on November 2. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

The wife and children of a Jaywick man who died in a road crash say they are “utterly heartbroken” by his death.

Essex Police have provisionally named 33-year-old Daniel Lawrence, from Jaywick, as the person who died the crash in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex on Friday, November 2.

Officers were called around 10.20pm on November 2 with reports a pedestrian was in collision with silver Citroen Xsara Picasso.

Officers and paramedics arrived and Mr Lawrence was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he later died.

The driver of the car, who stopped immediately following the collision, was not arrested.

In a tribute to Mr Lawrence, his family said: “We would like to thank all those who have offered their love and support, kind messages of condolences and tremendous generosity at this difficult time.

“Just knowing how much Dan was loved by so many is of great comfort to us all.

“We are all utterly heartbroken. Dan has left an emptiness in our lives that can never be filled none more so than to his three young children and wife.

“We of course would like to re-iterate that if anyone has any further information or sightings of Dan that evening, no matter how small or insignificant you may feel it is, please make contact with the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the serious collision investigation init on 101.

Alternatively you can email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk