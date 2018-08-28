Overcast

‘Utterly heartbroken’ family pay tribute to popular dad-of-three who died in crash

PUBLISHED: 14:35 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:35 16 November 2018

Daniel Lawrence died following a traffic collision in Colchester Road, Thorpe-Le-Soken, on November 2. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Daniel Lawrence died following a traffic collision in Colchester Road, Thorpe-Le-Soken, on November 2. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

The wife and children of a Jaywick man who died in a road crash say they are “utterly heartbroken” by his death.

Essex Police have provisionally named 33-year-old Daniel Lawrence, from Jaywick, as the person who died the crash in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex on Friday, November 2.

Officers were called around 10.20pm on November 2 with reports a pedestrian was in collision with silver Citroen Xsara Picasso.

Officers and paramedics arrived and Mr Lawrence was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he later died.

The driver of the car, who stopped immediately following the collision, was not arrested.

In a tribute to Mr Lawrence, his family said: “We would like to thank all those who have offered their love and support, kind messages of condolences and tremendous generosity at this difficult time.

“Just knowing how much Dan was loved by so many is of great comfort to us all.

“We are all utterly heartbroken. Dan has left an emptiness in our lives that can never be filled none more so than to his three young children and wife.

“We of course would like to re-iterate that if anyone has any further information or sightings of Dan that evening, no matter how small or insignificant you may feel it is, please make contact with the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the serious collision investigation init on 101.

Alternatively you can email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk

New sponsors found for five former Bright Tribe schools in East Anglia

11:29 Amy Gibbons
Colchester Academy will now be managed by South Suffolk Learning Trust Picture: GOOGLE

New management has been found for several schools in Suffolk and north Essex formerly run by the controversial academy trust Bright Tribe.

Crunch meeting could decide iconic pier’s future

6 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Plans for the future of the pier are top of the agenda for tonight's meeting between supporters and objectors for the current renovation of Shotley pier. Picture: SALLY CHICKEN

A crunch summit between Shotley Pier stakeholders is being held to try and decide on the plans for the future of the Suffolk tourist attraction.

Work begins on £10m wind farm base in Harwich

27 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Breaking the ground at the site of the Galloper Operations & Maintenance Base are (from left): Colin Garrod (Contracts Manager, Jackson Civil Engineering Group), Daren Taylor (GM, Harwich International Port), Guy Middleton (GM, Galloper), Zoe Fairley (Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Tendring District Council) and James Wilson (Director and GM, RG Carter). Picture: Galloper

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at Harwich International Port today to mark the start of construction of the £10 million operations & maintenance (O&M) base for Galloper Offshore Wind Farm.

Fly-tipping costs Suffolk councils £640,000 to clear up over five years

15:11 Tom Potter
Last year, English councils dealt with 998,000 fly-tipping incidents  two thirds involving household waste Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Authorities in Suffolk have spent £640,000 having to clean up five years of illegally dumped rubbish – an average £47 for every case of fly-tipping from 2012 and 2017.

Teenager detained as more than 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin seized

14:19 Andrew Papworth
Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly being caught with a “nasty” knife and more yhan 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Suffolk presence of one of the county’s biggest employers is at stake in Brexit negotiations

14:15 Jessica Hill
Philips Avent in Glemsford. General manager, Walter Mattis and Pauline Sparkes (pic taken in 2014).

A multinational company which employs around 600 people in Glemsford could relocate out of the UK if Theresa May’s plans are rejected and Britain opts for a hard Brexit.

