Greater Anglia have announced more train cancellations today, with some services on the main line to London affected.

Train passengers have suffered numerous delays and cancellations in the past few weeks as Greater Anglia deal with the signalling problems and already 36 services have been cancelled this morning.

The cancellations are mainly on rural routes, but a train fault has already caused cancellations and disruption on the main line.

The line from Cambridge to London is also effected as are routes from Ipswich to Peterborough and Sheringham to Norwich.

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travel.