39 found dead in lorry were 'Chinese nationals'

PUBLISHED: 11:27 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 24 October 2019

The 39 people found dead in a container in Essex are understood to be Chinese nationals. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The 39 people found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry trailer in Essex were believed to be Chinese nationals.

A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of 39 bodies in the early hours of yesterday morning at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays.

It is now understood that the men and women in the refrigerated lorry trailer 'were Chinese nationals', with early indications suggesting that 38 victims were adults and one was a teenager.

Initially Essex Police reported that the lorry had travelled into the country through Holyhead on Saturday, October 19.

However, after further enquiries they now believe that the trailer containing the victims arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday, October 23. The tractor unit of the lorry is believed to have originated in Northern Ireland.

Experts have said the container appeared to be a refrigerated unit, where temperatures can be as low as 25C, describing conditions for anyone inside as "absolutely horrendous".

The lorry and the container were moved to a secure location yesterday evening to allow the bodies to be recovered while preserving the dignity of the victims.

On Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: "We are yet to identify them and must manage this sensitively with their families."

Officers are continuing to question a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder.

They have also searched two addresses in Northern Ireland as they continue to investigate the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: "We thank everyone in the area, especially residents and local businesses, for their patience and compassion.

"This will be a lengthy and complex investigation and we continue to work with local partners and international authorities to gather vital intelligence and identify those who have sadly died."

A cordon remained in place at Eastern Avenue for most of yesterday and this remains in place today.

Essex Police are urging anyone with information to contact their Major Investigation Team on 101 or visit their website.

