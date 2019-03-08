E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Fourth arrest at Stansted Airport over deaths of 39 migrants

PUBLISHED: 09:34 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 26 October 2019

Floral tributes left on Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex, where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Floral tributes left on Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex, where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Police in Essex are continuing to question four people over the deaths of 39 migrants whose bodies were found inside a lorry in Grays.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex after the bodies of 39 people were found inside a lorry in the Waterglade Industrial Park during the early hours of Wednesday morning Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireDeputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex after the bodies of 39 people were found inside a lorry in the Waterglade Industrial Park during the early hours of Wednesday morning Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland was detained at Stansted Airport on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter, Essex Police said.

The bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in the refrigerated trailer in an industrial park in Grays in the early hours of Wednesday.

Essex Police initially believed all of the dead were Chinese nationals, but the force said at a press conference "this is now a developing picture" amid reports several may be Vietnamese.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said she would give no more details about the nationalities of the victims until formal identification had taken place.

The Port of Tilbury where the bodies of the 39 people found inside a lorry in Essex are to be collected from to be transported to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WireThe Port of Tilbury where the bodies of the 39 people found inside a lorry in Essex are to be collected from to be transported to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

It comes as the BBC said it had been in touch with six Vietnamese families who fear their relatives are among the dead.

Relatives of 26-year-old Pham Tra My told the broadcaster they have not been able to contact her since she sent a text on Tuesday night saying she was suffocating.

"I am really, really sorry, Mum and Dad, my trip to a foreign land has failed," she wrote.

"I am dying, I can't breathe. I love you very much Mum and Dad. I am sorry, Mother."

Her family said they had paid £30,000 for her to be smuggled into Britain, which has now been repaid.

Belgian officials said the trailer arrived at Zeebrugge at 2.49pm on Tuesday and left the port the same day en route to Purfleet.

The trailer arrived at Purfleet at around 12.30am on Wednesday, and was picked up by the cab, known as the tractor, which arrived from Northern Ireland via Holyhead in North Wales on Sunday.

The lorry left the port at Purfleet shortly after 1.05am before police were called to the Waterglade Industrial Park on Eastern Avenue in Grays at 1.40am.

The Vietnamese embassy in London has said some families have contacted them asking about relatives but it is yet to receive any information from police.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Holiday park’s ‘unforeseen’ theatre closure unrelated to planning issues

Alex Morley, right, has left Stonham Barns but Robbie James, left, is to reopen the theatre in 2020 Picture: ALEX MORLEY PRODUCTIONS

Fourth arrest at Stansted Airport over deaths of 39 migrants

Floral tributes left on Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex, where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Fire crews called to scrap rubber blaze

One tonne of scrap rubber was on fire. PHOTO: Lowestoft South Fire Station

Jailed in Suffolk: A teen with nine-inch kitchen knives and a man wielding a table leg

Mark Greenaway, who was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Former Ipswich Hospital nurse suspended over drink-driving conviction

Shareen Alibaba was the subject of a recent Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists