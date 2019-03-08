E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Murder probe launched after 39 bodies found in shipping container

PUBLISHED: 09:51 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 23 October 2019

The bodies were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The bodies were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Thirty nine people have been found dead inside a shipping container in Essex.

The bodies were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays.

Essex Police say they were called by the ambulance service shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside.

Early indications suggest that 38 adults and one person aged in their teens were found, police said. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday, October 19 and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.

"I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible.

"We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally."

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Murder probe launched after 39 bodies found in shipping container

The bodies were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Disruption as rail services cancelled due to ‘train fault’

Services have been cancelled due to a train fault. Picture: Sonya Brown

Appeal for witnesses of ‘dangerous’ 135mph police chase on A14

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

Odds stacked against region’s retailers as critical Christmas period approaches

Profits warnings are up as retailers look towards the critical festive period Picture: DAVE VINCENT

Nino Severino: What doesn’t break you, makes you - Why Andy Murray’s winning return is a mini-miracle

Andy Murray with the trophy after winning the European Open title in Antwerp, his first singles title since what was thought to be career-ending hip surgery. Picture: AP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists