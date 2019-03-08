Breaking

Murder probe launched after 39 bodies found in shipping container

The bodies were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Thirty nine people have been found dead inside a shipping container in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bodies were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays.

Essex Police say they were called by the ambulance service shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside.

Early indications suggest that 38 adults and one person aged in their teens were found, police said. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday, October 19 and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.

"I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible.

"We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally."