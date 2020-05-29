Giant whale carcass to STAY on beach overnight with removal operation to go ahead Saturday

The 40ft whale washed up on Clacton beach this morning a will be removed tomorrow. Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

Tendring District Council is asking beach-goers to respect social distancing rules and the cordon surrounding the 40ft whale carcass which washed up in Clacton this morning, as the operation to remove it is expected to go ahead tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holland beach near the Kingscliff Hotel has been closed since this morning when authorities discovered the enormous whale– the second largest mammal in the world.

MORE: Beach to remain closed while mission to move 40ft whale continues

Essex Police is working at the scene alongside volunteers from the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, the coastguard team, marine experts and Tendring District Council, and large crowds have turned up to watch the operation throughout the day.

The council has released an updated timeline of when the whale is expected to be removed from the beach and said: “We have been working with multi-agency partners and experts to establish the quickest and safest way to remove the whale carcass.

You may also want to watch:

“Initially the beach had been closed off as far down as Jaywick Sands as a precaution.

“This cordon has now been significantly reduced and we hope to reduce the cordon further once it is safe to do so.

“We would ask all beach-goers to respect the cordon while the clearance work is carried out.

“We understand people may be interested and want to see the whale for themselves or watch the clearance work – we would remind people to observe social distancing and to avoid crowded areas as we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The council confirmed that contractors will be on site tomorrow, Saturday May 30, and they have been advised the whale should be removed by the end of the day.

They added: “After seeking expert advice, although there are no specific hazards identified, the public are asked to respect the cordon until the whale is removed.

“The beach will also be cleansed as part of the clean-up operation.”