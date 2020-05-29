E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Giant whale carcass to STAY on beach overnight with removal operation to go ahead Saturday

PUBLISHED: 18:11 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 29 May 2020

The 40ft whale washed up on Clacton beach this morning a will be removed tomorrow. Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

The 40ft whale washed up on Clacton beach this morning a will be removed tomorrow. Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

Tendring District Council is asking beach-goers to respect social distancing rules and the cordon surrounding the 40ft whale carcass which washed up in Clacton this morning, as the operation to remove it is expected to go ahead tomorrow.

Holland beach near the Kingscliff Hotel has been closed since this morning when authorities discovered the enormous whale– the second largest mammal in the world.

MORE: Beach to remain closed while mission to move 40ft whale continues

Essex Police is working at the scene alongside volunteers from the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, the coastguard team, marine experts and Tendring District Council, and large crowds have turned up to watch the operation throughout the day.

The council has released an updated timeline of when the whale is expected to be removed from the beach and said: “We have been working with multi-agency partners and experts to establish the quickest and safest way to remove the whale carcass.

You may also want to watch:

“Initially the beach had been closed off as far down as Jaywick Sands as a precaution.

“This cordon has now been significantly reduced and we hope to reduce the cordon further once it is safe to do so.

“We would ask all beach-goers to respect the cordon while the clearance work is carried out.

“We understand people may be interested and want to see the whale for themselves or watch the clearance work – we would remind people to observe social distancing and to avoid crowded areas as we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The council confirmed that contractors will be on site tomorrow, Saturday May 30, and they have been advised the whale should be removed by the end of the day.

They added: “After seeking expert advice, although there are no specific hazards identified, the public are asked to respect the cordon until the whale is removed.

“The beach will also be cleansed as part of the clean-up operation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed – How the coronavirus crisis unfolded in Suffolk’s care homes

Sisters Clare and Lisa with dad Dennis Ely Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Newsagent hopes to be back in shop by end of the year

Oak being brought in by crane for the new building Picture: DAVID PATRICK

Burglar involved in high-speed chase told police he would “bite them” after claiming he had coronavirus

Darrell Lambert, 33, has been jailed for four years after taking part in two burglaries before leading the police on a high-speed chase through Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Smith leaves Sunderland without playing - would you like to see him back at Town?

Tommy Smith has left Sunderland without playing a game. Picture: SAFC

Men charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24