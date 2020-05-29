Breaking

Giant 40ft whale washes up on beach

A 40ft whale has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

The body of a 40ft whale has washed up on Clacton beach this morning, with authorities advising the public to stay away.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 40ft whale has been washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: ESSEX POLICE A 40ft whale has been washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police is working with other organisations, such as the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, to decide how to move the dead animal.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Sadly a 40ft whale has been washed up on Clacton this morning.

“We are currently in attendance with other organisations and discussions are under way on how to remove her. The area is cordoned off and the public are advised to stay away.”

The stretch of beach has been reportedly cordoned off by police and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

Big Blue Ocean Cleanup also tweeted: “We are currently on site at Clacton-on-Sea where a dead whale has washed up onto the beach.”

• Stay with us for more on this breaking news story