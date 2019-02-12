Man answers bail following arrest in connection with £40,000 cannabis bust
PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 27 February 2019
A man arrested in connection with a £40,000 cannabis seizure at a Suffolk address has been released under investigation after answering police bail.
Drugs thought to be worth £40-50,000 were taken from a property in St Peters Court, Bury St Edmunds, after Suffolk Constabulary’s Scorpion team executed a warrant on January 31.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on February 1 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drugs. He answered bail on Wednesday and was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A 23-year-old man arrested at the premises, and a 20-year-old woman arrested on February 1, both on suspicion of the same offence, were released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Meanwhile, a 73-year-old woman, from Bury St Edmunds, was also released under investigation after her arrest on suspicion of money laundering on February 1.
