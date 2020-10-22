E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans submitted for 45 homes on Hadleigh brownfield site

PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 October 2020

The planning application is for up to 45 homes in brownfield land off of Lady Lane in Hadleigh. Picture: PLACE FARM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

A derelict site in Hadleigh which has been vacant for more than 10 years could be turned into 45 homes after a planning application was submitted.

A conjectural street scene of what the proposed homes would look like off Lady Lane in Hadleigh. Picture: PATRICK ALLEN ARCHITECTSA conjectural street scene of what the proposed homes would look like off Lady Lane in Hadleigh. Picture: PATRICK ALLEN ARCHITECTS

The application for the housing development on land to the north of Lady Lane and Aldham Road has been submitted to Babergh District Council by Place Farm Developments Limited.

The site is known locally as the Old Sampsons Motorworks or the Monastery and has been vacant since 2007. It has been victim to vandalism in recent years.

In its application, Place Farm Developments Limited said the regeneration of the land would bring with it much needed housing to the town. Its proposal includes affordable housing in a cul-de-sac development of 45 dwellings of one-, two- and three-storey homes..

If given the go ahead the houses will be a range of sizes and 15 of the properties will be affordable. Seven of these are anticipated to be for affordable rent with four for first time homes and four more for another form of intermediate housing.

The application states that the site is around 1.4 hectares in size and constitutes a classic ‘brownfield’ site of previously developed land.

It is now almost completely clear of buildings apart for an empty residential property together with a former bungalow and single garage situated just off the Aldham Road. This was last used as a shop but has been the subject of extensive vandalism and a fire in recent years.

The single point of vehicular access will be taken from the existing access on Lady Lane which will be radically altered and improved. The second existing access off Aldham Road will be retained for pedestrians and cyclists only.

The developers state the scheme will be delivered within a landscaped setting where biodiversity enhancement is a “key element” of the plan.

The application follows a lengthy but thorough period of preparation and community involvement.

Hadleigh Town Council has been consulted on the scheme on two occasions and supports the redevelopment of this site for housing.

Public Realm Officers have no objections to this development and there have not been any public comments online so far.

