Green light for 499 new homes paves way for massive new estate

The first 499 homes of the huge Great Wilsey Park estate in Haverhill have been approved. Picture: PAUL BARNES ILLUSTRATION Archant

The Redrow development across three areas of land is part of the wider scheme, which has been in the making for two decades and also includes two primary schools, a medical centre and business space.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The wider plans have outline planning permission, while the first 499 homes have now been given final approval by Babergh District Council via delegated powers.

The latest development comes after highway designs for the huge estate were granted permission in June.

The scheme will deliver a wide range of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes in a variety styles, including a percentage of affordable properties.

During the application process, Haverhill Town Council took a neutral position on the development.

It initially raised concerns over parking and highways issues, but those were resolved through amendments by Redrow.

Over 580 neighbouring homes were also contacted in relation to the plans. However, only two responded and neither objected to the plans.

Chris Gatland, head of planning at Redrow Eastern, said: “Great Wilsey Park is an exceptional mixed use community combining the best elements of Redrow’s Heritage Collection design with extensive community facilities and open space, with an emphasis on landscape and natural biodiversity.

“We are delighted to receive the approval of our first housing reserved matters, and for work to commence on-site. We look forward to continuing to work with the local authority and community as this scheme progresses.”

The highways layout will see two roads provide access to the site, the first a spine road from Haverhill Road (A143) and the second from Chalkstone Way with roundabouts being built as part of permitted junction improvements.

You may also want to watch:

A large country park will run through the middle of the development providing ‘green corridors’ to Haverhill and the surrounding countryside.

In recommending the scheme for approval, planning officers said that the design had evolved following design workshops.

Redrow were supported by national consultants Pegasus Group during the application process.

Tim Corcoran, a principal urban designer at Pegasus Group, said: “We are delighted to have helped Redrow secure reserved matters approval on a challenging site.

“This was a great project to have been a part of and it has been a brilliant team effort from all involved to achieve the permission.”