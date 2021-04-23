Published: 12:39 PM April 23, 2021

Blake and Fade barbershop was opened during the lockdown but could not welcome any customers until April 12 - Credit: Blake and Fade

There have been several changes in the market town of Sudbury which you may have missed during the national lockdown.

There has been some new openings, renovations and some closures within the town centre.

Openings

New barbershop Blade and Fade opened in Sudbury during the lockdown but was only able to welcome customers in on Monday, April 12 and to celebrate they have been offering free haircuts.

Owner Max Littmoden said: "It has always been my ambition since a young age to have my own barbershop because I used to be in and out the barbers once a week.

You may also want to watch:

"We have had a lot of people walk through the door which is fantastic. Last week we had just under 250 people come in total, we didn’t charge them a penny, everything was completely free it didn’t matter what service it was.

"The reason behind that is because we all have had a tough time over the past 12 months, and something so simple as nipping out to get your hair cut, I think everyone has missed that.

Barbers Elliot and Owen at Blade and Fade in Sudbury - Credit: Blade and Fade

"A lot of people have been stuck indoors and not been able to see their own family and friends and I know that can have a massive toll on your mental health. So, just going out and getting your haircut, speaking to your barber can really help and change people's mentality."

A new pizza and burger restaurant has also opened in the old Winch and Blatch building in the high street.

Christopher Sharman, CEO of DOUGH& Co, said: "Everyone at DOUGH&co and Burger Amour is very excited to open our new restaurant in such a prominent, idyllic building in Sudbury.

Chris Sharman, owner of the new restaurant in Halstead, Dough & Co Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

"We are happy we can finally give our full offering to all of our customers in Sudbury which now includes the pasta dishes that our previous restaurant was simply too small to produce.

"The reaction has been very positive and we have been extremely busy, more so than we originally anticipated."

Renovations

The famous Gainsborough's House is being renovated to transform the iconic house into a national art centre.

The Grade I Listed house has closed for major refurbishment of the historic museum site, with a new three-storey wing also being built to the Suffolk art gallery.

South Suffolk MP, James Cartlidge, centre, visited the ongoing works at Gainsborough's House in Sudbury - Credit: James Cartlidge

Gainsborough's House director Mark Bills, said: "It will have lots of benefits for Sudbury and will become a major attraction.

"Nowhere else in the world can such a wide collection of Gainsborough’s art and those he inspired be seen in a single setting."

Belle Vue House

The iconic Belle Vue House is set to be turned into two residential properties, while new-build retirement living is planned for part of the former pool site.

Belle Vue House in Sudbury is a valued community asset Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Babergh District Council will retain the other part of the pool area to create a new accessible park entrance with a café and toilets.

Money from the sale of the house will be used to fund the new entrance.

Councillor Michael Holt, cabinet member for economic growth, said the plans drew on feedback from the engagement event held in January 2020, and "reflects what people at that engagement event wanted to see for Belle Vue Park".

Closures

There has been some closures of businesses in Sudbury during the lockdown. One noticeable closure is Winch and Blatch on the high street.

Winch and Blatch store in Sudbury - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One of Sudbury's oldest businesses is leaving the high street with 46 job losses.

The closure has come about due to increased costs and the economic impact of the Covid pandemic.

Mayor of Sudbury Jack Owen, said: "Sudbury is a wonderful Town and deserves the full support of us all, I know it has been necessary whilst the shops have been forced to close because of the pandemic for people to shop on line, but it is now open for business, Sudbury is full of Independent shops that need and deserve our full support to survive.

"I urge us all to shop local and only shop elsewhere or online if you cannot get it local, it’s our children, parents and family who will lose out with more high street shops closing."







