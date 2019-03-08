5 tips for managing hay fever as pollen levels soar

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 08:25 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 30 March 2019

NHS bosses have issued tips for managing hay fever, as pollen levels in Suffolk and Essex rise Picture: LUNA4/ THINKSTOCK / GETTY IMAGES

NHS bosses have issued tips for managing hay fever, as pollen levels in Suffolk and Essex rise Picture: LUNA4/ THINKSTOCK / GETTY IMAGES

Archant

The tree pollen risk in Suffolk and north Essex is likely to increase to high today in the warmer weather – and hay fever sufferers are being urged to stay alert.

Met Office experts issued a warning about the pollen risk this morning, as the dry, sunny weather in the east of England continues.

They said: “Pollen levels are likely to be high in the east of England today.

“The tree pollen risk will increase to high during dry, sunny weather.

“Birch, ash, hornbeam and willow will be airborne.”

This week, as hay fever season got well under way, Asthma UK issued advice about forecasted high pollen and pollution levels.

Director of research and policy Dr Samantha Walker said: “If you have asthma you should check pollen and air pollution forecasts in your local area, make sure you carry your reliever inhaler, and know what to do if your symptoms get worse.

“If you also have hay fever it’s important to use a steroid nasal spray every day together with non-drowsy antihistamine tablets as needed.”

Experts at the NHS have also issued a series of tips for how to deal with hay fever at home.

Sufferers are encouraged to put Vaseline around their nostrils, to help trap pollen.

They should wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into their eyes, and stay indoors whenever possible.

Taking regular showers, and changing clothes after being outside to wash the pollen off, are also encouraged.

For more information about how to manage hay fever, visit the NHS website.

