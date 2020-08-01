50 pub quiz questions to try at home – including a round on Ipswich Town

There is a question about this famous sculpture in Aldeburgh, in today's quiz questions. Do you know what it is called? Picture: DAVID ANDREWS D.N.A PHOTOGRAPHY

Test your family and friends on their general knowledge and how well they know their home county of Suffolk with these 50 pub quiz questions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

General knowledge

1. What do you call a group of camels?

2. In which sporting race do you not cross the finish line?

3. In what year was the first iPhone released?

4. In what computer game did Mario first appear?

5. What country is the largest producer of wine?

6. In what year was the Queen born?

7. What does Au stand for in the periodic table?

Sport

8. Who is the CEO of Twitter?

9. Who is the French president?

10. What is the most spoken language in the world?

Suffolk

1. How many Elmer sculptures went on parade in Ipswich last year? (The large and the ‘young Elmers’)

2. Which surprise guest appeared with Ed Sheeran at his Chantry Park homecoming gig in 2019?

3. Which Suffolk or Essex MP replaced Amber Rudd in the cabinet last year?

4. Which famous artist, who was born in Suffolk, was known for painting landscapes of Dedham Vale?

5. Which Suffolk pub won an award for being the most dog-friendly in the UK?

6. Which two major brewers call Suffolk home?

7. A huge fundraiser was launched to build a statue of an Ipswich Town legend – but who is it?

8. What is the name of the distinctive sculpture on Aldeburgh beach?

9. Which Harry Potter actor was born in Suffolk?

10. What is the highest point in Suffolk?

Geography

1. What is the capital of Canada?

2. What is the tallest building in the world and where is it?

3. What is the only major city located on two continents?

4. What river flows through Paris?

5. In which US state is the Grand Canyon?

6. In which English seaside town was ‘Fawlty Towers’ set?

7. What is the most southernly London Underground station?

8. What is the most recent state to be added to the USA?

9. What was the name of the supercontinent of 200 million years ago?

10. Which Is The Only City In Cornwall?

ITFC

1. Which Dutch team did Town beat to lift the UEFA Cup in 1981?

2. Which kit manufacturer last made Ipswich Town’s kits before Adidas?

3. To the closest thousand, what is the capacity of Portman Road?

4. Which “cup” do Ipswich Town’s academy play for against their Norwich City counterparts?

5. Which German football team do Ipswich famously have a friendship with?

6. Which European country is Town keeper Tomas Holy from?

7. Who was the last celebrity singer to perform at Portman Road?

8. Which Ipswich Town manager had the highest win percentage?

9. Former manager Paul Hurst was sacked following a defeat to which other Championship club?

10. Against who did Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich win come?

Film, TV and music

1. Who hosts A Question of Sport? And what are the names of the two captains?

2. Which soap came onto our screens first, Coronation Street, Emmerdale or Eastenders?

3. Following the departure of Sandi Toksvig, who is set to replace her as the new host of Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding?

4. In Happy Gilmore, what sport does Adam Sandler’s title character end up competing in?

5. Which character in Netflix series The Crown has been played by both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman?

6. What is the name of the spell used by Ron and Hermoine in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to make their feathers fly?

7. For which film did Sandra Bullock win her Oscar?

8. What is the main pub called in Peaky Blinders where the Shelby’s meet?

9. Name three people who have played Spiderman in live-action films

10. Which detective called people ‘Pussycat’?

Answers:

General knowledge

1. A caravan

2. Swimming

3. 2007

4. Donkey Kong

5. Italy

6. 1926

7. Gold

8. Jack Dorsey

9. Emmanuenl Macron

10. Mandarin

Suffolk

1. 55 large sculptures and 84 ‘Young Elmers’

2. Stormzy

3. Therese Coffey

4. John Constable

5. The Grundisburgh Dog

6. Adnams and Greene King

7. Kevin Beattie

8. The Scallop

9. Ralph Fiennes

10. Great Wood Hill

Geography

1. Ottawa

2. Burj Khalifa in Dubai

3. Istanbul

4. The River Seine

5. Arizona

6. Torquay

7. Morden

8. Hawaii (August 1959)

9. Pangaea

10. Truro

ITFC

1. AZ Alkmaar

2. Mitre

3. 30,000 (30,311)

4. Hospital Cup

5. Fortuna Dusseldorf

6. Czech Republic

7. Sir Rod Stewart

8. Mick O’Brien

9. Leeds United

10. Wigan Athletic

Film, TV and music

1. Sue Baker, Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson

2. Coronation Street (1960)

3. Matt Lucas

4. Golf

5. The Queen

6. Wingardium Leviosa

7. The Blind Side

8. The Garrison Tavern

9. Three of: Nicholas Hammond, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland

10. Kojak