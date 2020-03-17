E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New care home and 190-home housing estate to create 50 jobs

17 March, 2020 - 05:30
Plans for 190 homes and a new care home have been submitted to Babergh District Council. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for a new 190 home estate and a care home which would create 50 jobs have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The development would see 190 homes and a new 60-bedroom care home built on land north of Church Field Road, Sudbury by Caverswall Enterprises and West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The proposal, which would be located adjacent to the existing Community Health Centre, includes a range of homes including bungalows, along with a purpose-built complex to house the elderly.

The developers say the project will bring around 50 full-time jobs to the area, with a variety of employment opportunities.

However, councillor Jack Owen, who is a member of the group WATCH, which oversaw the development of the existing Health Centre, voiced his opposition the building of private houses in the area.

He said: “It would be a good use of land, but if it is conditional on housing development then I would find that totally unacceptable.

“The land should be used to expand the centre with the possibility of a small A&E department with maybe a care home to the side.”

The site will include a children’s play area, open space and a woodland footpath.

There would also be the provision of 35% affordable and low-cost housing, along with a number of single storey bungalows and higher three-storey units.

The construction of the bungalows resulted from a common concern raised by members of the community for the need for smaller, more affordable units.

Original plans for the site saw the proposal of up to 235 homes, which was reduced after public consultation with the later addition of a care home.

A car park with inclusive accessibility is also planned, as well as dedicated parking for the care home.

A community square is also proposed for the heart of the development to provide a natural and safe meeting point away from busy roads for residents, their families and visitors.

There will be two main vehicular access points, both from Church Road.

One will use existing medical centre access and the second will be approximately 200m to the east, onto Church Field Road via a newly-built junction.

Within the site, internal footpaths and cycle routes will allow pedestrians and cyclists the opportunity to travel easily.

The South East corner will also be retained as an open meadow with Swales to absorb rainwater and introduce another wildlife habitat.

