Nine year-old boy gives back to hospital a year after car crash

PUBLISHED: 15:36 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:36 21 November 2018

Kyle Palmer with the cheque for £506.66 which he handed over to the MyWiSH Charity. Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

Archant

A horrifying crash on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds led to a nine-year-old boy suffering a broken collarbone, a fractured eye socket and multiple facial and neck scars.

But a year after the accident young Kyle Palmer has raised funds to thank the hospital which treated him.

The Woolpit Primary School pupil, who lives in Cherry Tree Rise, Drinkstone, held a tombola to raise money for the My WiSH charity which supports the West Suffolk Hospital.

The crash happened at Fishwick Corner, in Thurston.

The car he was travelling in hit a telegraph pole and Kyle had to be cut out of the vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital in Bury St Edmunds and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

Sadie Bauly, Kyle’s mother, said: “Kyle decided that since it was coming up to the anniversary of the crash he wanted to do a fundraiser to give something back to the hospital.

“We were watching something on the television and we started talking about it and we brainwaved together and thought it would be good to do something for the West Suffolk.”

The event, which included a cake sale, proved to be a lot more successful than Kyle and Sadie first thought and they raised £506.66.

He also sold some of his toys and as he enjoys art some of his canvases.

Sadie said: “He wanted to do it for the A & E department and the Rainbow Ward.

“He has done really well and he is a special little boy. The crash was something really horrible but he has come really far.

“It was obviously really hard on him after the crash, but in a way it has helped him sort of heal. He’s getting there now – kids are a lot more resilient.”

Kyle’s sisters, Megan, seven, and Freya, two, both helped by being in charge of the games, which included name the teddy and guess the number of sweets in the jar.

The stalls were set up at the front of Kyle and Sadie’s home and family, neighbours and friends were invited to go along and enjoy the day.

Sue Smith, the fundraising manager for My WiSH, said: “We would love to thank Kyle for his amazing fundraising efforts, it really does hit home when we have fundraisers so passionate at such a young age, he really is going to help so many people with what he has done. Well done Kyle you really are a charity star.”

