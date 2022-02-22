500 homes in Suffolk still without power after week of storms

Around 500 homes are still without power in Suffolk after Storm Franklin - Credit: Archant

Around 500 homes across Suffolk are still without power after three storms hit the county in less than a week.

According to UK Power Networks, who oversee the energy supply in the region, engineers are working quickly to resolve numerous faults after strong winds from Storm Dudley, Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin brought down powerlines over the last seven days.

Towns affected by the power outages include Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Leiston and Stowmarket.

More than 5,000 homes in Suffolk were originally left without power after Storm Eunice brought down electricity cables across the county on Friday, February 18.

UK Power Networks said the weather caused a month’s worth of faults in a day, interrupting power to 679,700 homes and businesses - making it the biggest storm for more than a decade, in terms of the number of faults on the network.

The power company has also said they will be offering goodwill payments to those worst affected by Storm Eunice, which caused widespread damage across the region.

