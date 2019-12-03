51-year-old denies theft of nearly 3,000 games consoles

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 51-year-old man organised the theft of nearly 3,000 games consoles bound for the Port of Felixstowe on a lorry, it has been alleged.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is David Hilton, of no fixed address, who has denied stealing 2,970 PlayStation 4 Slim video game consoles due to be shipped to the Middle East in the summer of 2016.

You may also want to watch:

He has also denied handling the stolen PlayStation games consoles and handling 120 32-inch Phillips LED televisions between September 5 and 20, 2016.

David Matthew, prosecuting, said the PlayStatiions, which were worth £750,000, were stolen a month before Sony was due to unveil the new version of the console in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Matthew described Hilton as the organiser of the theft and said a number of other men had already been tried and convicted of their part in the offences.

The trial, which is expected to end next week, continues.