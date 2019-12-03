E-edition Read the EADT online edition
51-year-old denies theft of nearly 3,000 games consoles

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 December 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 51-year-old man organised the theft of nearly 3,000 games consoles bound for the Port of Felixstowe on a lorry, it has been alleged.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is David Hilton, of no fixed address, who has denied stealing 2,970 PlayStation 4 Slim video game consoles due to be shipped to the Middle East in the summer of 2016.

He has also denied handling the stolen PlayStation games consoles and handling 120 32-inch Phillips LED televisions between September 5 and 20, 2016.

David Matthew, prosecuting, said the PlayStatiions, which were worth £750,000, were stolen a month before Sony was due to unveil the new version of the console in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Matthew described Hilton as the organiser of the theft and said a number of other men had already been tried and convicted of their part in the offences.

The trial, which is expected to end next week, continues.

