Twelve 5G-ready antennas are set to be put on the top of a water tower in Bury St Edmunds.

The new infrastructure, which will improve connectivity for EE and 3 mobile networks, has been approved by West Suffolk District Council for the water tower in West Road, Bury St Edmunds

Six of the antennas will replace current infrastructure and six will be erected for the first time on the top of the tower.

The application has been submitted by Wireless Infrastructure Group on behalf of MBNL, EE and 3.

The new antennas aim to improve the coverage of current wireless services, as well as allow the introduction of 5G which is currently being rolled out across the country.

A spokesman for the company said: “The main benefits of 5G are that it will be much faster and have higher capacity than 4G, with download speeds in excess of 1Gbps.

“To place this in context, customers will be able to download - not merely stream - a full HD movie in less than 10 seconds on a 5G network.

“The same task would take closer to 10 minutes on 4G.”