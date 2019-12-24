5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts hope to expand new riverside headquarters

Thomas Hilton and Adam Smith of the 5th Woodbridge Sea scouts who help to rescue a dog from the river. Pictured with their troop in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

Plans have been submitted with hopes of expanding the 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts' premises to make way for a brand new two storey building for their headquarters.

This is what the new extension would look like if plans for expansion go ahead for the 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts. Picture: TRINITY CONSTRUCTION CONSULTANCY LTD/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL This is what the new extension would look like if plans for expansion go ahead for the 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts. Picture: TRINITY CONSTRUCTION CONSULTANCY LTD/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Situated on Tide Mill, the scout group have applied for permission to demolish the existing extension to enable the construction of activity spaces, accommodation and changing rooms.

The proposed works would mean a significant increase in the size of the property with an extra 262 metre floor expansion but despite the enlargement of the property, the sea scouts have no requirement for extra volunteers.

The troop has over 60 youngsters on the waiting list wanting to join up so a new headquarters is needed to house the new scouts alongside current members.

Barrie Hayter, group scout leader, said: "We have now reached our limit for taking on new members as the hall is just too small.

"Once you add the adult leaders and supporters into the hall it is too noisy and cramped."

The 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts are a group for young people who enjoy activities on the waterways including sailing, canoeing and rowing amongst others.

Ben Shove, director at Trinity Construction Consultancy Limited who are overseeing the plans, said "As a parent of a 5th Woodbridge Scout and seeing all the group does for the young people involved I was more than happy to offer support to the group so that they can continue the great work into the future."

Welcoming children between the ages of four and 11 years old, the organisation is affiliated to the Royal Navy and encourages youngsters to enjoy Suffolk's coasts and rivers.