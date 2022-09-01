'Having lots of patience – with each other' is key for diamond couple

A couple who settled in Colchester after spending many years living abroad are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday, September 1).

Eighty-seven-year Tony Murphy and his 80-year-old wife Rona met through mutual friends while they were working at Midland Employers Mutual Association in Birmingham.

They were married at St. Margaret’s Church, Ward End, Birmingham, in 1962 and were the first couple to have their wedding reception at the new Mackadown venue in Kitts Green, Birmingham.

Tony and Rona on their wedding day in Birmingham - Credit: Susan Murphy

The couple had originally planned to have their reception somewhere else but two weeks before the wedding the booking was cancelled and Tony and Rona were lucky enough to find a new venue at short notice.

The couple started their married life in Birmingham and their first daughter Helen was born in 1966.

Three years later in 1969 , they emigrated to South Africa for Tony’s job as an overseas insurance underwriter.

Tony and Rona’s second daughter Susan was born in 1970 and in 1975 the family moved to Germany, where Helen and Susan attended an English-speaking army school.

Tony and Rona married in 1962 - Credit: Susan Murphy

In 1979 the family moved back to the UK and initially settled in Manchester before moving to Colchester in 1983 when Tony’s insurance company relocated its headquarters and staff to London.

The couple, who live in one of the first houses built on the Highwoods estate, were both keen badminton players and Tony was also a league table tennis champion.

Rona worked for a short while as an usher at Colchester County Court and during their retirement, the couple have had an allotment and enjoyed many holidays.

Tony is a lifelong Manchester City fan and used to go to all the club’s games.

However, since moving to Colchester he hasn’t been able to go to many and now watches games at his home.

The couple who have two granddaughters - Sophie and Emma - attribute their long and happy marriage to “having lots of patience – with each other” as well as Rona’s good cooking and Tony’s sense of humour.

Tony and Rona were thrilled to receive a card from the Queen and started their anniversary celebrations this week with a dinner at their daughter Helen’s home in Boxted.