'Having lots of patience – with each other' is key for diamond couple
- Credit: Susan Murphy
A couple who settled in Colchester after spending many years living abroad are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday, September 1).
Eighty-seven-year Tony Murphy and his 80-year-old wife Rona met through mutual friends while they were working at Midland Employers Mutual Association in Birmingham.
They were married at St. Margaret’s Church, Ward End, Birmingham, in 1962 and were the first couple to have their wedding reception at the new Mackadown venue in Kitts Green, Birmingham.
The couple had originally planned to have their reception somewhere else but two weeks before the wedding the booking was cancelled and Tony and Rona were lucky enough to find a new venue at short notice.
The couple started their married life in Birmingham and their first daughter Helen was born in 1966.
Three years later in 1969 , they emigrated to South Africa for Tony’s job as an overseas insurance underwriter.
Tony and Rona’s second daughter Susan was born in 1970 and in 1975 the family moved to Germany, where Helen and Susan attended an English-speaking army school.
Most Read
- 1 Town interested in Danish striker ahead of transfer deadline
- 2 'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years
- 3 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale
- 4 Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village
- 5 Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme
- 6 Suffolk coastal village's history to be explored in new series of BBC show
- 7 West Brom show late interest in Simpson
- 8 £60,000 worth of copper cable stolen from broadband boxes in west Suffolk
- 9 Plans submitted for Papa John's takeaway in Suffolk town
- 10 Former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66
In 1979 the family moved back to the UK and initially settled in Manchester before moving to Colchester in 1983 when Tony’s insurance company relocated its headquarters and staff to London.
The couple, who live in one of the first houses built on the Highwoods estate, were both keen badminton players and Tony was also a league table tennis champion.
Rona worked for a short while as an usher at Colchester County Court and during their retirement, the couple have had an allotment and enjoyed many holidays.
Tony is a lifelong Manchester City fan and used to go to all the club’s games.
However, since moving to Colchester he hasn’t been able to go to many and now watches games at his home.
The couple who have two granddaughters - Sophie and Emma - attribute their long and happy marriage to “having lots of patience – with each other” as well as Rona’s good cooking and Tony’s sense of humour.
Tony and Rona were thrilled to receive a card from the Queen and started their anniversary celebrations this week with a dinner at their daughter Helen’s home in Boxted.