Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Extra car parking to be provided at busy Suffolk town and tourist hotspot

PUBLISHED: 12:49 20 November 2018

The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge 's main shopping area - the town desperately needs extra car parking Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge 's main shopping area - the town desperately needs extra car parking Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Work is set to start next week on an £850,000 project to increase the amount of car parking in Woodbridge.

Suffolk Coastal council said the scheme had been agreed following repeated calls for much-needed extra parking spaces from businesses and the town council.

The creation of 63 new spaces at The Avenue and Station Road car parks is due to take six months and is expected to be completed during next summer.

Carol Poulter, Suffolk Coastal’s cabinet member for the green environment, said: “Woodbridge is becoming increasingly popular with visitors and the town centre is thriving, so we had repeated calls to provide extra parking for shoppers and visitors alike.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the work, but we need to provide improved parking facilities if the town is to continue to prosper. We have arranged for the work to be carried out at a time to avoid the main tourist season, but realise that Woodbridge is popular all year round, so there will be some people who are put out by the work.”

Work will be done in four phases, starting at The Avenue car park. Public access between The Avenue car park and Station Road car park will be closed during the work, so there will be no access to the river or Kingston Park via this route until the project is complete.

Phasing of the work and the siting of the main compound area, in the Station Road car park, has been carefully planned to ensure the maximum amount of parking remains available during the work.

While there will be some loss of vegetation, larger trees are being retained and a substantial new planting scheme has been planned to replace anything taken out.

Other features, such as an electric charger for two cars, better lighting, new cycle racks, along with the installation of bat and bird boxes are also planned.

Following consultation with residents, speed humps are being added to slow traffic down in the car parks.

The recycling bins have now been moved and placed on parking bays directly in front of the fenced area. They are accessible throughout the work period.

Suffolk Coastal has planned to do the work over the winter period as it is outside the busy summer season and less disruptive to local businesses.

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

11:18 Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Crash near Saxmundham on the A12

21 minutes ago Russell Cook
The scene of the crash on the A12 near Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A three vehicle crash on the A12 at Saxmundham caused traffic hold ups at lunchtime today.

WATCH the moment Ed Sheeran stops a gig for marriage proposal

46 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Ed Sheeran stops playing at a secret live gig for Heart FM as a man in the audience proposes to his girlfriend. Picture: HEART FM/GLOBAL

Ed Sheeran is known for his romantic music - and now the star has stopped a show to allow a fan to propose to his girlfriend.

Sat-nav and steering wheel stolen from car in Stowmarket

13:26 Russell Cook
Dunnock Close, in Stowmarket, where a car was broken into. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A BMW X5 has been broken into with the centre dashboard, including sat-nav device and steering wheel stolen.

Accolades handed out at St Edmund’s Day Awards

13:08 Russell Cook
The people nominated for the annual St Edmund's Day Awards held at the Town Council offices in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUZANNE ABBOTT

Thrilled, delighted and flattered.

Teenager admits role in Ipswich McDonald’s violence

13:00 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old youth accused of being involved in a fight in the car park of an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant during which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed has admitted an offence of violent disorder.

Extra car parking to be provided at busy Suffolk town and tourist hotspot

12:49 Richard Cornwell
The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge 's main shopping area - the town desperately needs extra car parking Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Work is set to start next week on an £850,000 project to increase the amount of car parking in Woodbridge.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24