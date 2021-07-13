64 children isolating after seven positive Covid tests at Bury school

Published: 10:02 AM July 13, 2021 Updated: 10:41 AM July 13, 2021

More than 60 students are self isolating after seven positive Covid cases at a Bury St Edmunds school - Credit: Gregg Brown

More than 60 children and four members of staff are isolating after seven positive Covid tests at a Bury St Edmunds primary school.

Abbots Green Primary Academy in Airfield Road has had to cancel the end of year celebrations for the leaving year group after 64 children have been sent into isolation.

Ang Morrison, headteacher at Abbots Green Primary Academy, said: “We can confirm that we have had seven positive Covid cases which has led to 64 children from Year 6 and four members of staff isolating.

“We share the disappointment of staff and parents that we have had to cancel all the planned end of year events celebrating the Year 6 pupils’ time at the school. But we look forward to planning some celebrations as soon as we are able to.”

Although the school has cancelled the leaving events they hope to hold some form of celebrations when they are allowed to do so.